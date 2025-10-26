Confident Nondies Eye Floodlit Glory After Edging Strathmore Leos

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26, 2025 – Nondies kicked off their 2025 Floodlit campaign with a statement of intent, battling to a 27–21 win over Strathmore Leos in a thrilling quarter-final clash at the Impala Grounds on Saturday night.

Despite being their first competitive run-out of the season, the Red Lions looked composed and organized for most of the contest, showing glimpses of the chemistry head coach Moses Wanyaga has been building in preseason.

“The game was tough, but it was good to see our systems come together and our combinations working. Strathmore gave us a real test, which is exactly what we needed at this stage,” Wanyaga said.

The six-point victory was a deserved one for Nondies, who dominated territory but left several points on the board through missed kicks, an area Wanyaga admitted will need urgent polishing ahead of the semi-finals.

One of the major positives was the performance of 19-year-old fly-half who impressed in his first senior outing at No.10.

The youngster, part of the team that featured at the Barthes Cup in Zimbabwe earlier this year, displayed maturity beyond his years in game management and attacking intent, a performance that underlined Nondies’ growing depth.

Wanyaga also credited the influence of newly appointed assistant coach Darwin Mukidza, whose work with the backs and tactical structures has already begun to show dividends.

“He’s brought a lot of experience and fresh ideas into the group. We’re already seeing the impact in how we play and how the boys communicate on the field,” Wanyaga noted.

However, Nondies will seek improvement in their set pieces, particularly scrums and lineouts, where Leos managed to disrupt their rhythm at key moments.

Consistency through multiple attacking phases also remains a work in progress.

Having reached the Kenya Cup semi-finals last season, Nondies are not hiding their ambition but are taking a measured approach, focusing on steady growth rather than bold predictions.

With players like Lamek Ambetsa adapting quickly to the system and youthful talent emerging, Nondies appear to have the right mix of experience and energy as they march into the Floodlit semi-finals, confident but aware that tougher battles lie ahead.