Chumba wins Lisbon Marathon as Kinyara settles for third in women's race - Capital Sports
Kenya's Zablon Chumba wins the Lisbon Marathon. PHOTO/EDP LISBON MARATHON

Athletics

Chumba wins Lisbon Marathon as Kinyara settles for third in women’s race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26, 2025 – Kenya’s Zablon Chumba cruised to victory at the Lisbon Marathon in Portugal on Saturday evening.

Chumba stopped the timer at 2:07:11 to cross the finish line first, ahead of the Ethiopian duo of Gadisa Birhanu Shumie (2:07:25) and Limenih Yizengaw (2:08:57) who finished second and third respectively.

The women’s race was also a Kenya v Ethiopian affair, the northern neighbours triumphing on this occasion.

Rael Nguriatukei Kinyara in action at the Lisbon Marathon. PHOTO/EDP LISBON MARATHON

Abebech Afework Bekele clocked 2:29:00 to cut the tape, ahead of her fellow countrywoman, Asmare Beyene Assefa, who came a close second in 2:29:09.

Last year’s winner, Kenya’s Rael Nguriatukei Kinyara, had to settle for third after timing 2:29:22.

This year’s edition marked the debut of a new course, starting at Carcavelos and maintaining the finish line at  Terreiro do Paço.

