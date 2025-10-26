Bellingham stars as Real outclass Barca in hot-tempered El Classico

MADRID, Spain, October 26, 2025 – Jude Bellingham scored and assisted for the first time in La Liga this season as Real Madrid overcame Barcelona in a breathless and fiery Clasico at the Bernabeu.

The England midfielder produced a defence-splitting through ball to tee up Kylian Mbappe for the 22nd-minute opener, before his 43rd-minute tap-in restored his side’s lead, five minutes after Fermin Lopez had levelled.

It was Bellingham’s fourth goal in five appearances in the clash between the league’s top two sides, with Xabi Alonso’s men moving five points clear of Barcelona as the game ended with Pedri sent off and clashes on the touchline.

Real lost all four Clasicos in all competitions last season, but from minute one set about breaching Barcelona’s high defensive line.

The hosts were awarded a penalty when Vinicius Jr went down inside the opening two minutes, but a video assistant referee (VAR) review determined the Real Madrid winger had kicked the leg of Lamine Yamal before he went down.

Ten minutes after VAR had ruled out a stunning 25-yard Mbappe volley from the edge of the box for a marginal offside, Bellingham spun away from Pedri before sliding a pass through to the French striker to slot past Wojciech Szczesny.

Madrid peppered Barca’s third-choice goalkeeper with shots, but were caught out by a 38th-minute counter-attack that ended with Marcus Rashford squaring for Fermin to equalise.

And more controversy followed as Hansi Flick’s side went behind again before the break.

Barcelona’s players felt Real defender Dean Huijsen fouled Pau Cubarsi as he tried to clear Eder Militao’s header across the face of goal, but Bellingham was left unmarked at the back post to score.

Mbappe was denied a second when he converted from another offside position following a magical team move started by Vinicius and Bellingham having his effort stopped.

The second half began with VAR intervening once again to award Los Blancos a debatable penalty when the ball inadvertently struck the hand of Eric Garcia as he slid in to challenge Bellingham and the rebound ricocheted back on to him.

Szczesny, though, produced a fine one-handed stop to keep out Mbappe’s spot-kick in the 52nd minute.

Bellingham then tapped in from Brahim Diaz’s low cross with 20 minutes remaining but, for a third time, Madrid were denied by an offside call.

The visitors struggled to test Real keeper Thibaut Courtois and the match ended in chaos with clashes on the touchline between the rivals.

Tempers flared after Pedri was shown a second yellow card for a lunge on Aurelien Tchouameni deep into injury-time.

Real Madrid analysis: Bellingham & Real show swagger again

Having failed to score or assist in six games since returning from shoulder surgery, questions were asked of Bellingham.

Would he ever be the same player who took La Liga by storm in his first season at the Bernabeu?

Well, you had better believe it.

England’s Men’s Player of the Year was at the heart of Madrid’s attacks, starting moves and crashing the box like he did in 2023-24.

His assist for Mbappe’s opener was vintage Bellingham, collecting the ball deep, pivoting away from the pressure of Pedri, driving forward and unleashing an inch-perfect pass for the striker to run onto.

One of his problems last season – though he still contributed nine goals and nine assists in La Liga – was that he was asked to play everywhere in midfield by then-manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Bellingham had too much to do, so was less effective. New boss Alonso has simplified his brief and on Sunday the result was clear.

The 22-year-old won’t score many easier goals in his career, but he celebrated in front of Madrid’s ecstatic ultras with his trademark arms-out celebration.

The only blemish on Alonso’s debut Clasico victory was Vinicius storming straight down the tunnel after being substituted in the 72nd minute and the Brazilian displaying his public unhappiness at the decision.

After a testing previous campaign, Bellingham and Madrid’s swagger looks to be undoubtedly back.

Barcelona analysis: High-line issues & injury absences prove costly

Barcelona’s players were understandably frustrated, with security staff having to pull both sets of players apart after the final whistle.

Boss Flick, serving a touchline suspension, watched on from an executive box as his side struggled to create the kind of chances that had resulted in them scoring 24 goals in their opening nine league games.

As is becoming a theme this season, his side’s high defensive line was too easily breached by the runs of Mbappe and Vinicius.

Yes, it caught Real offside on five occasions, but too often slow reactions and miscommunication caused the trap to malfunction.

Mbappe’s opener was one example as Alejandro Balde stepped out a split-second too late and the Frenchman was through on goal.

Despite that, it was remarkable Barcelona stayed in the match until the end, despite the wealth of talent unavailable through injury.

The attacking contributions of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Gavi were missed, while Andreas Christensen is often a more assured presence in defence than Garcia.

While Szczesny kept his side in the game with several good saves, he cannot start attacks from the back like Marc-Andre ter Stegen or Joan Garcia.

It is still early in the season but, by the time Barca get their injured stars back, Real might be too far ahead in the table to catch.