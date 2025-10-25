Tusker’s Iguma confident Brewers will rise up from dusty start - Capital Sports
Tusker FC's Ugandan midfielder Dennis Iguma

Football

Tusker’s Iguma confident Brewers will rise up from dusty start

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Tusker FC’s Ugandan midfielder Dennis Iguma has called on the team’s experienced players to step up and help pull the team off an awful start to the season, as they seek to avoid another trophyless campaign.

The Brewers are winless in four matches, having lost their first two and drawn their last two, piling pressure on their shoulders especially having thrown away their fight for the Premier League title last season.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Iguma says it is the responsibility of the club’s experienced players to offer leadership, and help the team manage its poor start.

“These things happen in football and I have been in this situation several times. But I believe it is up to us the senior players to help guide the team especially the young players to navigate through this process. I believe we have shown great signs of improvement especially in the last two games and if you look at the games we lost, we created so many scoring chances. I believe in a matter of time we will get our footing right and start picking positive results,” Iguma noted.

The former Ugandan international has been one of the standout players at Tusker amid their turmoil, and he hopes his form can help them carry into better results.

“I have my dreams and targets which I hope to achieve. It would be great for me if I win something with Tusker because that is the reason I joined this team. I believe if we put in some good effort and keep believing, this season can end up with a trophy. We have a very good team with young, ambitious players,” Iguma further told Telecomasia.

The midfielder’s contract at Tusker has two months left, and hopes his current form will earn him an extension.

