New Bandari coach confident of charging Dockers to first ever league title - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bandari FC coach Mohamed Borji

Sports

New Bandari coach confident of charging Dockers to first ever league title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Bandari FC’s new Moroccan tactician Mohammed Borji is confident the team will grow stronger as the season progresses, having made his FKF Premier League debut in the Dockers’ 0-0 draw with AFC Leopards just before the international break.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Borji was hired by Bandari just three games into the new Premier League season following the sacking of Ken Odhiambo after an unconvincing start.

The former Moroccan international in an interview with Telecomasia.net says he was happy with what he saw in the first game, and is looking forward to seeing the team improve more as they battle to win their first ever league title.

“We will try to keep growing and keep working in the team. We played a really good first game and I was happy with what my players showed. There are things we definitely have to work to improve but I am optimistic we will do that in the next game. I am new in the team and I am still learning a few things but I definitely always speak to my players to try and build good football and play with good organization. We will do better and get wins in the coming games,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

Bandari have struggled to make an imprint in the league, but Borji remains confident he can be the man to guide them to their first ever league title.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020