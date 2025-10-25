New Bandari coach confident of charging Dockers to first ever league title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Bandari FC’s new Moroccan tactician Mohammed Borji is confident the team will grow stronger as the season progresses, having made his FKF Premier League debut in the Dockers’ 0-0 draw with AFC Leopards just before the international break.

Borji was hired by Bandari just three games into the new Premier League season following the sacking of Ken Odhiambo after an unconvincing start.

The former Moroccan international in an interview with Telecomasia.net says he was happy with what he saw in the first game, and is looking forward to seeing the team improve more as they battle to win their first ever league title.

“We will try to keep growing and keep working in the team. We played a really good first game and I was happy with what my players showed. There are things we definitely have to work to improve but I am optimistic we will do that in the next game. I am new in the team and I am still learning a few things but I definitely always speak to my players to try and build good football and play with good organization. We will do better and get wins in the coming games,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

Bandari have struggled to make an imprint in the league, but Borji remains confident he can be the man to guide them to their first ever league title.