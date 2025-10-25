Nairobi United not under pressure to chase history in CAF Confederation Cup - Capital Sports
Nairobi United Technical Director Salm Ali speaking to defender Yussuf Mainge

Nairobi United not under pressure to chase history in CAF Confederation Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Nairobi United Technical Director Salim Ali says the team is ambitious in its mission to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League for the first time ever, in their debut season.

However, Salim says their concentration is more on doing well on the pitch and winning matches, and let history chase after them.

United face Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in the return leg of the second-round preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. Holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg played in Nairobi, United just need to avoid defeat or in the least a 1-0 defeat in Sousse to book a first ever ticket in the group stages.

Salim, speaking to Telecomasia.net, says they have belief, but will not weigh themselves down with the trouble of expectation.

“We are not thinking about history. Ours is just to give our best and then we see what comes out of it. We have showed in the first leg what we can do and we played really well. The only regret is that we should have scored more goals. But our ambition is clear, we want to ensure that we keep this same momentum in the return tie. We know it will be tougher, we know we will need to be alert and we are ready for that. We need to find a balance between attacking and defending, but definitely our priority is on exercising caution. We have something to protect already and we just need to balance how we approach the game,” Salim told Telecomasia.

United were only recently promoted to the Premier League, and won the FKF Cup last season while still in the second tier.

