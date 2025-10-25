Mara Sports Festival organisers dream big ahead of first edition of age-grade tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 25, 2025 – Organisers of the inaugural Mara Sports Festival are hopeful the event will grow into a national competition bringing together hundreds of institutions from around the country.

The tournament’s founder, Chandresh Sagar, says the competition will be a huge success, going by the number of institutions that have already expressed an interest.

“We were expecting about 60 schools but we now have 150. We are really impressed by the interest that has been shown. We are looking forward to seeing the talents that will emerge from this coming together of different institutions. We are confident that this will grow into a national event,” Sagar said.

Sagar further revealed big plans to provide scholarships and sponsorships to different talents in the tournament — via the various corporates that will be supporting the event.

“Going forward, that’s the thought process… to provide sponsorship to talented kids. For this year’s edition, scouts will be there and we hope many will be identified from the competitions,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) vice chair Maurice Okumu described the initiative as a noble one, which is long overdue.

“Mara Sports Festival is coming at the best time in preparations for the season that is to come. We hope it grows into a national event. Usually, after every August, we don’t have many events so I think you’re bridging a very important gap. This is a noble venture that will allow for tapping of talents,” Okumu said.

The tournament is set for December 6-11 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex as well as Nyayo Stadium.

It will feature 18 disciplines including football, basketball, rugby, netball, volleyball, handball, cricket, hockey, athletics, swimming, tennis, badminton and squash, among others.

Moreover, the competition, open to public and private schools as well as sports academies, will feature different age categories, such as under eight, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18.