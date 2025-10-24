Simba coach poreaches caution despite healthy 3-0 Champions League lead - Capital Sports
Simba coach Pantev

Football

Simba coach poreaches caution despite healthy 3-0 Champions League lead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Simba SC head coach Dimitar Pantev has asked his players to keep calm despite their massive 3-0 win over Nsingizini Hotspurs in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round fixture.

The Tanzanian giants won massively away from home and are now just 90 minutes away from making the group stages if they avoid defeat in the return tie to be played in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, the tactician believes the tie is far from over despite having a massive advantage.

“The 3-0 is a good result and this gives us more confidence. But, we need to show respect to this team in the second leg because it is not yet over. This was just the first half and now we must do well to finish the job at home. We need to have a bit more confidence with the ball and remain tactically disciplined. They have strong players especially physically and are very aggressive so we must remain alert and play to our way by keeping the ball more,” the tactician said.

Pantev was recently hired by Simba and the massive continental win boosts confidence in his tenure. A place in the group stages of the Champions League was the first primary target and he looks well on course to achieve this.

