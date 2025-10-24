‘Show Up for Our Girls’ — President Ruto Rallies Nation Behind Harambee Starlets

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 24, 2025 – President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and support the Harambee Starlets as they take on Gambia this evening in the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium.

Speaking during the English Premier League (EPL) Trophy presentation at State House on Friday morning, President Ruto said the entire nation should rally behind the women’s national football team, who are seeking a return to continental competition for the first time since 2016.

“I spoke this morning with our team, the Starlets, and I want to ask every Kenyan, wherever they are, to show up for our girls at 4 p.m. They will be competing against Gambia, and I believe we have what it takes to carry the day. So, wherever you are, make your way to Nyayo Stadium, let us show up for our girls,” Ruto said.

The President’s message comes just hours before the crucial first-leg tie, where the Starlets will be seeking a strong home result before traveling to Senegal for the return fixture.

Harambee Starlets players in training. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed echoed the Head of State’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of national support for the team.

“Your Excellency, our girls are playing the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Gambia this evening. They will play the return leg in Senegal next week, and the team that wins on aggregate will qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. So, I ask all Kenyans to support our girls today, I know they are up to the task,” Hussein urged.

The Starlets, under head coach Beldine Odemba, have been in high spirits ahead of the fixture, having trained intensively for three weeks in preparation for the decisive two-legged tie.

Kickoff for the match is set for 4:00 p.m. at Nyayo National Stadium, with the return leg scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, at the Stade Lat Dior in Thiès, Senegal.

Victory over the two legs will earn Kenya a slot in the 2026 Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco, which for the first time will feature 16 teams, with the top four qualifying directly for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.