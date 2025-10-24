Kenya Police limp out of Champions League after losing to Sudan's Al Hilal - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Police's Tobias Otieno (in red) in action against Mogadishu City. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

Kenya Police limp out of Champions League after losing to Sudan’s Al Hilal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 24, 2025 – Kenya Police’s Caf Champions League run came to a crashing halt with a 3-1 loss to Sudan’s Al Hilal in a one-sided encounter in Libya on Friday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nigerian Sunday Adentunji put the Sudanese giants in the lead in the 37th minute to give the hosts a 2-0 aggregate advantage.

Eric Zakayo brought the law enforcers level in the 53rd minute but it proved a mere consolation as Al Hilal regained the lead through Adentunji, 11 minutes later.

Adil Salah then cemented their place in the next round with the third goal in dying embers of the game to stretch their advantage to 4-1 on aggregate.

Police will now turn their attention towards defending their league title.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020