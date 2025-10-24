Kenya Police limp out of Champions League after losing to Sudan’s Al Hilal

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 24, 2025 – Kenya Police’s Caf Champions League run came to a crashing halt with a 3-1 loss to Sudan’s Al Hilal in a one-sided encounter in Libya on Friday night.

Nigerian Sunday Adentunji put the Sudanese giants in the lead in the 37th minute to give the hosts a 2-0 aggregate advantage.

Eric Zakayo brought the law enforcers level in the 53rd minute but it proved a mere consolation as Al Hilal regained the lead through Adentunji, 11 minutes later.

Adil Salah then cemented their place in the next round with the third goal in dying embers of the game to stretch their advantage to 4-1 on aggregate.

Police will now turn their attention towards defending their league title.