Inchcape Kenya Launches Road Safety Initiative for Bodaboda Riders in Naivasha to Empower Safety

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Bodaboda riders from Naivasha have benefited from a comprehensive Road Safety Initiative aimed at promoting safer riding practices among riders, facilitated by Inchcape Kenya, the official distributor of Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Changan vehicles and New Holland tractors.

The initiative brings together key partners including the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the Private Bikers Association, Sight Aid International, and Post Bank, in a collaborative effort to improve road safety, rider well-being, and financial well-being.

The initiative focused on building knowledge and responsibility among bodaboda riders, who play a vital role in Kenya’s transport system. Through this campaign, Inchcape Kenya seeks to reduce road accidents, promote responsible riding, and enhance the livelihoods of riders.

Inchcape Naivasha CSR Event

Speaking during the launch Marion Gathoga-Mwangi, Managing Director of Inchcape Kenya, said:

“At Inchcape, safety is at the heart of our business. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to supporting the communities we serve by empowering riders with the knowledge, tools, and health checks they need to stay safe on the road. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and we believe every rider deserves to go home safely at the end of each day.”

Last month, NTSA reported that at least 3,397 people have lost their lives in road crashes in the last nine months of which 858 of them being motorcyclists. This translates to at least three riders every day.

During the event, NTSA conducted training sessions on traffic rules, responsible riding, and compliance with road safety regulations. The Private Bikers Association emphasized the importance of proper riding gear, including certified helmets, reflective jackets, gloves, and other protective equipment essential for safe riding.

“Road safety is a collective responsibility; we all have a role to play. Riders can help the authorities bring sanity to the road by following traffic rules, avoiding reckless behaviour, and wearing reflector jackets and helmets when riding at night increase visibility by other motorists. This way we can reduce the number of accidents that we are witnessing today,” said Ms Joyce Njoroge, Principal Officer, Road Safety at NTSA.

Inchcape Naivasha CSR Event

Sight Aid International, together with volunteer optometrists, offered free eye screening and provided spectacles to riders in need. This addresses a common but often overlooked safety issue, eye discomfort and impaired vision caused by wind and dust exposure while riding without proper gear.

In addition, Post Bank engaged riders on financial literacy, helping them understand the importance of managing income, saving, and planning for the future.

This holistic approach ensures that safety is viewed not just from a road-use perspective, but also through the lens of health, preparedness, and financial well-being.

The Inchcape Kenya Road Safety Initiative reaffirms the company’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and to building a safer, more sustainable transport ecosystem for all.