In-form Posta Rangers face toughest test yet as FKF Premier League resumes

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 24, 2025 – After a one-week break in honour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the Kenyan Premier League returns this weekend for its fifth round of matches.

The pick of the bunch is Sunday’s clash between record champions Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers where the mailmen’s mettle will be tested to the core.

Coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s charges are the in-form team in the new season, winning thrice and drawing once to top the log with 10 points.

They are three points ahead of second-placed Shabana who themselves began the season on a flier before they were sent packing by Posta at their Gusii Stadium fortress — losing 2-1 in a midweek encounter a week ago.

Regardless, Omollo would admit that a match-up with the team — where he made his name as a hard-tackling defender in his playing days — will be a different cup of tea.

K’Ogalo sit fourth on the log with six points from three matches, having lost 1-0 to Bidco United in their first match of the season.

They have picked themselves up admirably since then under head coach Charles Akonnor albeit one could argue they are yet to hit the second gear as far as their attacking output is concerned.

Having lost their patron, Raila Odinga, who was a crucial force in their success, K’Ogalo will be keen to honour his memory with a five-star performance.

The tie is set for kickoff at 4 pm at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Troubling signs at Ingwe?

Over at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, it will be a battle of the cats as AFC Leopards come up against a familiar face in former coach Robert ‘The Lion’ Matano who will be in the dugout for Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Ingwe are yet to win a match in the new season although they are also yet to taste defeat in the three games they have played thus far.

KCB coach Robert Matano. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

However, three draws thus far have done nothing to assuage a frustrated fan base who believe that 2025/26 is the season that they finally quench their thirst for a first league crown since 1998.

Head coach Fred Ambani — part of the team that won this last crown — insists the felines are on track for a title challenge but their performances on the pitch have been anything but assuring.

AFC Leopards’ Kelly Madada in action against Posta Rangers. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Add to the ongoing online spat between club chair Boniface Ambani and his predecessor, Dan Shikanda, and Sunday’s match takes on a huge significance as far as steadying the ship is concerned.

On the other, Matano — a self-confessed Ingwe fan — will be looking to notch his third win for the bankers.

Leopards’ on and off-pitch troubles could be the perfect opportunity for the bankers to cash in.

They have thus far played four times, winning two and losing the same number of games.

Unfamiliar territory for brewers

Despite losing a number of key players, it was inconceivable that Tusker FC would be languishing in the relegation zone.

Four games into the season, they are yet to reap maximum points — losing twice and drawing twice to slump to 17th, only two better than bottom-placed APS Bomet.

Their fixture against Murang’a Seal at the latter’s Sportpesa Arena on Sunday offers a much-needed opportunity to lessen the pressure valve on head coach Charles Okere.

Seal survived relegation by the skin of their teeth last season and have it all to do to avoid a repeat of the same in the new season.

They have won only once out of four matches and will be hoping to leave the brewers staggering with their second win of the season.

Ulinzi Stars coach Danstan Nyaudo follows proceedings of their match against Kenya Police. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Also hoping for their second wins of the season include Mara Sugar, Ulinzi Stars and Kariobangi Sharks.

William Muluya’s Sharks have found little luck in front of goal thus far but their 2-1 win over Mathare United on October 5 may have just been spark to them regaining their bite.

They are up against relegation candidates APS Bomet on Saturday afternoon at the Kasarani Annex.

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars are yet to win a match since their opening day victory over Murang’a Seal at the Sportpesa Arena.

They travel to Kakamega to lock horns with Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday, the home team sitting pretty in third place with seven points from four games.

Ulinzi coach Danstan Nyaudo will be hoping that his youngsters take one gigantic step towards becoming the formidable side he has repeatedly touted them to become.

Mara Sugar will be up against in-form Bidco United who are perched in seventh with six points.