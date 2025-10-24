Betting firm Odibets throws down exciting Aviator offer - Capital Sports
Betting firm Odibets throws down exciting Aviator offer

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Local betin firm Odibets has unveiled a new promotion on Aviator 5, offering 25 free bets to play the thrilling game.

Upon registration, punters are expected to score five free Aviator bets every day for five days, totalling to 25 free bets worth Sh250.

Each bet is valued at KSh 10, giving plenty of chances to cash in on the heart-pounding Aviator action.

Punters wishing to flow into the new promotion will need to create a new Odibets betting account, deposit Sh and place any bet before logging in and dive into the Aviator game.

After this, the punter will get the five free Sh10 bets automatically credited every day for five days.

Each day’s free bet expire in just 20 minutes.

This new promotion is exclusive to new Odibets customers and with five free bets daily for five days, one gets 25 shots to soar to big wins.

Free bets can’t be withdrawn, but every coin won from them will be available to the punters.

This promotion is valid until December 31, 2025.

