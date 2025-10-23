88 Juniors Set For NCBA Lisle Shaw Memorial Interschool Golf Competition - Capital Sports
Overall Gross Lady Winner Cherono Kipkorir in action during Royal Nairobi Golf Club leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series

Golf

88 Juniors Set For NCBA Lisle Shaw Memorial Interschool Golf Competition

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Eighty-eight juniors representing 15 schools are set to tee off at the NCBA Lisle Shaw Memorial Interschool Golf Competition, to be held on Friday at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Organized by the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya (JGF) in partnership with NCBA Bank, the Lisle Shaw Interschool event marks the final and most competitive leg of the Interschool Series, bringing together talented young golfers from schools across the country for a day of skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

The tournament will feature two main categories:

• The Main Event (Gross): Comprising teams of four players (18-hole strokeplay)

• The Subsidiary Event (Net): Made up of teams of three players (18-Hole Strokeplay)

The Lisle Shaw Interschool Competition stands as a key platform in the JGF’s Get into Golf Initiative, which aims to grow participation and accessibility of golf among school-going children across Kenya.

The tournament not only provides an opportunity for juniors to represent their schools but also prepares them for elite-level competition through structured team formats.

Speaking ahead of the event, JGF President Vincent Mukiri noted:

“The NCBA Lisle Shaw Interschool Competition is a celebration of both skill and community. It provides a pathway for juniors to experience competitive golf while learning teamwork, leadership and integrity, values that go beyond the game itself. We are grateful to NCBA Bank for their steadfast support in nurturing the next generation of Kenyan golfers.”

NCBA Bank’s continued partnership with JGF remains instrumental in the development of junior golf, empowering youth through initiatives that encourage inclusivity, discipline, and opportunity both on and off the course.

The Royal Nairobi Golf Club event promises a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 interschool calendar, as young golfers compete for school pride, individual excellence, and a place in Kenya’s growing legacy of junior golf success.

