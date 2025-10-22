What To Know About Oklahoma City Thunder’s Championship Rings

NEW YORK, USA, Oct 22 – Welcome to the 2025-26 NBA season! In an exciting double-overtime thriller, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 125–124 at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

The reigning champion and NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), Shai Gilgeous Alexander (SGA), nailed go-ahead free throws with 2.3 seconds left (35 points overall) to help OKC outduel Alperen Sengun’s 39-point game and Kevin Durant’s 23 points.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – OCTOBER 21: Jaylin Williams #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder receives his championship ring prior to the game against the Houston Rockets at Paycom Center on October 21, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

Each ring is 14-karat gold, which features more than 800 custom-cut, hand-set gemstones designed by Jostens.

Thunder players, Thunder chairman Clay Bennett, Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti, and coach Mark Daigneault received their rings in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Additional unique touches include:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – OCTOBER 21: Oklahoma City Thunder players pose with their rings in front of the championship banner prior to the game against the Houston Rockets at Paycom Center on October 21, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

Inside the ring top lies a removable band ring, featuring their jersey number and signature.

The ring top opens to display an image of the team raising the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Custom-cut diamonds intricately adorn the ring top, both inside and behind the OKC logo.

The Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy is featured on the ring top to symbolize their first championship title, including diamonds encased by a gold basketball.

The player’s name side features their historic 68-14 record, with their number adorned in diamonds and surrounded by lightning bolts.

2025, the year of their championship title, is featured on the side of the ring in yellow gold, including the NBA logo.



For more on the rings, please see here.