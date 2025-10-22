Tusker Feted for Innovative Olympics Campaign at Global Awards - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Team Tusker jubilant after receiving the Loeries Awards for their "Stitched with Cheers" campaign that enabled fans to send heartfelt messages to athletes competing during the Paris Olympics last year.

Sports

Tusker Feted for Innovative Olympics Campaign at Global Awards

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Kenya Breweries Limited’s heritage beer, Tusker Lager has been feted in the Loeries Awards for the creative execution of a campaign that enabled fans to send heartfelt messages to athletes competing during the Paris Olympics last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The campaign dubbed “Stitched with Cheer” entailed the availability of an interactive kit that transformed fan support into real-time motivation by embedding over 4,000 live messages into LED-lit kits worn by Kenya’s Paralympians.

This turned passive spectatorship into powerful, visible encouragement for the athletes.

The Loeries Awards has been awarding creativity for 47 years, where they promote and support marketers and agencies who appreciate the value of fresh thinking, innovative ideas and outstanding execution. Tusker won 1 Grand Prix for the fabric design and the “Stitched with Cheer” campaign at the Loeries Awards and a gold at the Cresta Awards in the Innovative Use of Technology category for the same.

Speaking after the recognition, Senior Tusker Brand Manager Brigid Wambua said:

“This recognition is no mean feat; it is an appreciation of the ingenuity of the creative teams that we work with to make Tusker what it is today. The Stitched with Cheer campaign was about our culture and heritage that resonates beyond our borders… It invoked nationalism and pride in all of us, values that Tusker Lager embodies; it is truly a proud moment for us.”

The Stitched with Cheer campaign was recognized under the Single-Market Campaign category, marking only the second time in the 100-year history that Tusker has reached the global stage.

Meanwhile, Tusker has maintained its winning streak this year, as in June, it was recognized by the London-based brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance, naming it as the strongest and fastest-growing brands in Kenya.

Tusker has registered exemplary performance this year, making it the fastest-growing Kenyan brand with a 67% increase in value to Sh9.6 billion.

The report further went on to attribute this growth to a rebound in consumer spending, favourable market conditions and the reopening of the hospitality sector, underpinning the brand’s resilience and ability to bounce back amid changing market dynamics.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020