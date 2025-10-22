Tusker Feted for Innovative Olympics Campaign at Global Awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Kenya Breweries Limited’s heritage beer, Tusker Lager has been feted in the Loeries Awards for the creative execution of a campaign that enabled fans to send heartfelt messages to athletes competing during the Paris Olympics last year.

The campaign dubbed “Stitched with Cheer” entailed the availability of an interactive kit that transformed fan support into real-time motivation by embedding over 4,000 live messages into LED-lit kits worn by Kenya’s Paralympians.

This turned passive spectatorship into powerful, visible encouragement for the athletes.

The Loeries Awards has been awarding creativity for 47 years, where they promote and support marketers and agencies who appreciate the value of fresh thinking, innovative ideas and outstanding execution. Tusker won 1 Grand Prix for the fabric design and the “Stitched with Cheer” campaign at the Loeries Awards and a gold at the Cresta Awards in the Innovative Use of Technology category for the same.

Speaking after the recognition, Senior Tusker Brand Manager Brigid Wambua said:

“This recognition is no mean feat; it is an appreciation of the ingenuity of the creative teams that we work with to make Tusker what it is today. The Stitched with Cheer campaign was about our culture and heritage that resonates beyond our borders… It invoked nationalism and pride in all of us, values that Tusker Lager embodies; it is truly a proud moment for us.”

The Stitched with Cheer campaign was recognized under the Single-Market Campaign category, marking only the second time in the 100-year history that Tusker has reached the global stage.

Meanwhile, Tusker has maintained its winning streak this year, as in June, it was recognized by the London-based brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance, naming it as the strongest and fastest-growing brands in Kenya.

Tusker has registered exemplary performance this year, making it the fastest-growing Kenyan brand with a 67% increase in value to Sh9.6 billion.

The report further went on to attribute this growth to a rebound in consumer spending, favourable market conditions and the reopening of the hospitality sector, underpinning the brand’s resilience and ability to bounce back amid changing market dynamics.