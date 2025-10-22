Snow Out To Capture 4th Title As PGK Equator Tour Heads To Coast For 6th Leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Greg Snow will be out to secure his fourth title this season, as the PGK Equator Tour heads to the scenic Diamonds Leisure Golf Club in Diani for the 6th leg of the highly competitive 2025 season, scheduled to run from October 23 to 26.

The event promises to deliver yet another exciting chapter in Kenya’s growing professional golf story, bringing together top local and regional talent in pursuit of prestige, ranking points, and qualification for major global events.

Snow has been in imperious form, showcasing consistency and composure across multiple venues.

Hot on his trail and winner of the 5th leg at Nakuru Golf Club earlier in the month is veteran golfer Dismas Indiza, who is tied for second place with Daniel Nduva on the Order of Merit and eager to challenge for the top spot.

Adding a youthful spark to the field are the Kibugu brothers, Mutahi and Njoroge, both of whom continue to impress on the professional circuit.

With their growing experience and strong performances, they remain strong contenders for the title as the tour heads to the coast.

Dismas Indiza Tee Shot

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Dr. Stan, Captain of Diamonds Leisure Golf Club, expressed pride in hosting the event, noting that it marks a milestone for the club and the Coast region at large:

“Diamonds Leisure Golf Club is deeply honoured to welcome the PGK Equator Tour to our course. Hosting this prestigious event is a proud moment for us and a testament to our commitment to growing the game of golf in Kenya. We are excited to see top professionals competing on our greens and to share this experience with our members and the wider golfing community.”

The PGK Chairman, C. J. Wangai, emphasized the significance of this leg in shaping the season’s standings and preparing players for greater international opportunities:

“The Equator Tour has become a cornerstone for professional golf in Kenya, offering our players consistent competition and exposure. We expect to see exceptional golf this week as players battle for critical title and Order of Merit points. This tour is more than just a local competition—it is the road to the Magical Kenya Open 2026 and the Olympics 2028 qualifiers, giving our professionals a platform to showcase their readiness for global competition.”

Beyond competition, the PGK Equator Tour continues to drive positive impact through its Tree Planting Initiative, a sustainability effort integrated into every leg of the tour.

Samuel Njoroge in action

The initiative aligns with global environmental goals and underscores the tour’s commitment to environmental conservation.

Players, sponsors, and host clubs come together to plant trees as a lasting legacy, ensuring that golf’s growth in Kenya goes hand in hand with environmental protection.

The success of this event has been made possible through the unwavering support of corporate partners, who continue to champion the growth of professional golf in Kenya.

The PGK Equator Tour remains a beacon of excellence and opportunity for professional golfers in Kenya and East Africa.

As the players tee off at Diamonds Leisure Golf Club, all eyes will be on who rises to the occasion, with every stroke shaping the journey toward the Magical Kenya Open 2026—and, ultimately, the Olympic Games 2028.