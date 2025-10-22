NBA Rosters Feature Record 135 International Players From Record-Tying 43 Countries Across Six Continents - Capital Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks' scoring. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Basketball

NBA Rosters Feature Record 135 International Players From Record-Tying 43 Countries Across Six Continents

Published

NEW YORK, USA, Oct. 21 –The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that a record 135 international players from a record-tying 43 countries across six continents are on opening-night rosters for the 2025-26 season. 

Among the record 135 international players are more than 55 players who were either born in Africa or have at least one parent from Africa, including 2021 NBA champion and two-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks; Greece; ties to Nigeria), 2022-23 Kia NBA MVP and seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon), 2019 NBA champion and three-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers; Cameroon) and 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and 2025 NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs; France; ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo).

Opening-night rosters feature at least 120 international players for the fifth consecutive season and at least 100 international players for the 12th straight season.  All 30 NBA teams feature at least one international player. 

The previous record for international players (125) and the record for countries and territories represented (43) were set at the start of the 2023-24 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively.

Canada (23 players), headlined by 2025 NBA champion and 2024-25 Kia NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), is the most-represented country outside the U.S. for the 12th consecutive season, followed by France, Australia, Germany (7) and Serbia (6).

The Atlanta Hawks feature a record-tying 10 international players, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors with seven apiece.

Below are additional international player milestones and storylines for the upcoming season:

  • Four international players have won the last seven Kia NBA MVP Awards: Gilgeous-Alexander (2024-25), 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and 2025 NBA All-Star Nikola Jokić (2023-24, 2021-22 and 2020-21), Embiid (2022-23) and Antetokounmpo (2019-20 and 2018-19). 
  • Last season also marked the fourth consecutive season that three international players finished top three in MVP voting: Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 1), Jokić (No. 2) and Antetokounmpo (No. 3).
  • There are a record 16 international players on opening-night rosters who have been NBA All-Stars: Antetokounmpo, five-time NBA All-Star and Kia All-NBA First Team member Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers; Slovenia), Embiid, Gilgeous-Alexander, Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves; France), Al Horford (Golden State Warriors; Dominican Republic), Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks; Australia), Jokić, Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz; Finland), Kristaps Porziņģis (Hawks; Latvia), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings; Lithuania), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets; Turkey), Siakam, Nikola Vučević (Chicago Bulls; Montenegro), Wembanyama and Andrew Wiggins (Miami Heat; Canada).
  • At least three international players have made the Kia All-NBA Team each season since 2018-19.
  • In the 2025-26 NBA GM Survey, Jokić (No. 1), Dončić (No. 2), Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 3) and Wembanyama (No. 4) were voted the players most likely to win the 2025-26 Kia NBA MVP Award (67%, 10%, 8% and 7% of votes, respectively). 
  • Three international players were voted as the players GMs would most want to sign if they were starting a franchise today: Wembanyama (83% of votes), Gilgeous-Alexander (13% of votes) and Jokić (3% of votes).
  • Opening-night rosters feature a record nine NBA Academy program alumni and more than 50 players who participated in Basketball Without Borders.
  • There are also several American players with parents from other countries, including Jalen Green (Phoenix Suns; ties to the Philippines), Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks; ties to the Dominican Republic) and Jaylin Williams (Thunder; ties to Vietnam).

The 80th NBA regular season tiped off tonight with a doubleheader on NBA League Pass as the defending NBA champion Thunder hosts the Rockets (1:30 a.m. CAT) and the Warriors visit the Lakers (4 a.m. CAT). 

The 2025-26 season will reach fans in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages through the league’s broadcast partners around the world, including ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, ZAP TV and NTV in sub-Saharan Africa, and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App.

Below is the full list of international players on 2025-26 opening-night NBA rosters (active and inactive):

CountryNameTeamTies
AustraliaDyson DanielsAtlanta Hawks 
AustraliaJosh GreenCharlotte Hornets 
AustraliaJosh GiddeyChicago Bulls 
AustraliaLachlan Olbrich*Chicago Bulls 
AustraliaLuke Travers*Cleveland Cavaliers 
AustraliaTyrese ProctorCleveland Cavaliers 
AustraliaDanté ExumDallas Mavericks 
AustraliaKyrie IrvingDallas Mavericks 
AustraliaAlex Toohey*Golden State Warriors 
AustraliaJohnny FurphyIndiana PacersTies to Papua New Guinea
AustraliaJock LandaleMemphis Grizzlies 
AustraliaJoe InglesMinnesota Timberwolves 
AustraliaRocco Zikarsky*Minnesota Timberwolves 
AustriaJakob PoeltlToronto Raptors 
BahamasBuddy HieldGolden State Warriors 
BahamasDeandre AytonLos Angeles LakersTies to Nigeria
BahamasVJ EdgecombePhiladelphia 76ers 
BelgiumAjay MitchellOklahoma City Thunder 
BelgiumToumani CamaraPortland Trail BlazersTies to Mali
Bosnia and HerzegovinaKarlo MatkovićNew Orleans PelicansTies to Croatia
Bosnia and HerzegovinaJusuf NurkićUtah Jazz 
BrazilGui SantosGolden State Warriors 
CameroonPascal SiakamIndiana Pacers 
CameroonChristian Koloko*Los Angeles Lakers 
CameroonYves MissiNew Orleans Pelicans 
CameroonJoel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ers 
CanadaCaleb Houstan*Atlanta Hawks 
CanadaNickeil Alexander-WalkerAtlanta Hawks 
CanadaEmanuel Miller*Chicago Bulls 
CanadaDwight PowellDallas Mavericks 
CanadaRyan Nembhard*Dallas Mavericks 
CanadaJamal MurrayDenver Nuggets 
CanadaJackson Rowe*Golden State Warriors 
CanadaAndrew NembhardIndiana Pacers 
CanadaBennedict MathurinIndiana PacersTies to Haiti
CanadaBrandon ClarkeMemphis Grizzlies 
CanadaOlivier-Maxence Prosper*Memphis GrizzliesTies to Haiti
CanadaZach EdeyMemphis Grizzlies 
CanadaAndrew WigginsMiami Heat 
CanadaLeonard MillerMinnesota Timberwolves 
CanadaLuguentz DortOklahoma City Thunder 
CanadaDillon BrooksPhoenix Suns 
CanadaShaedon SharpePortland Trail Blazers 
CanadaKelly OlynykSan Antonio Spurs 
CanadaRJ BarrettToronto Raptors 
CanadaAJ Lawson*Toronto Raptors 
CanadaWill RileyWashington Wizards 
CanadaJahmyl Telfort*LA ClippersTies to Haiti
CanadaShai Gilgeous-AlexanderOklahoma City Thunder 
ChinaYang HansenPortland Trail Blazers 
CroatiaIvica ZubacLA Clippers 
CroatiaDario ŠarićSacramento Kings 
Czech RepublicVít KrejčíAtlanta Hawks 
Democratic Republic of the CongoJonathan KumingaGolden State Warriors 
Democratic Republic of the CongoBismack BiyomboSan Antonio Spurs 
Democratic Republic of the CongoOscar Tshiebwe*Utah Jazz 
Dominican RepublicAl HorfordGolden State Warriors 
Dominican RepublicDavid Jones Garcia*San Antonio Spurs 
FinlandLauri MarkkanenUtah Jazz 
FranceZaccharie RisacherAtlanta Hawks 
FranceNolan TraoréBrooklyn Nets 
FranceTidjane SalaünCharlotte Hornets 
FranceMoussa DiabatéCharlotte HornetsTies to Guinea and Mali
FranceNoa EssengueChicago BullsTies to Cameroon
FranceNicolas BatumLA ClippersTies to Cameroon
FranceJoan BeringerMinnesota TimberwolvesTies to Benin
FranceRudy GobertMinnesota Timberwolves 
FranceGuerschon YabuseleNew York KnicksTies to the Democratic Republic of the Congo
FranceMohamed DiawaraNew York KnicksTies to Mali
FrancePacôme DadietNew York KnicksTies to Ivory Coast
FranceOusmane DiengOklahoma City ThunderTies to Senegal
FranceRayan RupertPortland Trail BlazersTies to Morocco  
FranceSidy Cissoko*Portland Trail BlazersTies to Senegal
FranceMaxime RaynaudSacramento Kings 
FranceVictor WembanyamaSan Antonio SpursTies to the Democratic Republic of the Congo
FranceAlex SarrWashington WizardsTies to Senegal
FranceBilal CoulibalyWashington WizardsTies to Mali
FranceNoah PendaOrlando MagicTies to Cameroon and Martinique
GeorgiaGoga BitadzeOrlando Magic 
GeorgiaSandro MamukelashviliToronto Raptors 
GermanyMaxi KleberLos Angeles Lakers 
GermanyAriel HukportiNew York KnicksTies to Togo
GermanyIsaiah HartensteinOklahoma City Thunder 
GermanyTristan da SilvaOrlando MagicTies to Brazil
GermanyDennis SchröderSacramento KingsTies to The Gambia
GermanyFranz WagnerOrlando Magic 
GermanyMoritz WagnerOrlando Magic 
GreeceAlex Antetokounmpo*Milwaukee BucksTies to Nigeria
GreeceGiannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee BucksTies to Nigeria
GreeceThanasis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee BucksTies to Nigeria
GuineaMoussa Cissé*Dallas Mavericks 
IsraelBen SarafBrooklyn Nets 
IsraelDeni AvdijaPortland Trail Blazers 
ItalySimone FontecchioMiami Heat 
JamaicaNick RichardsPhoenix Suns 
JapanRui HachimuraLos Angeles LakersTies to Benin
LatviaKristaps PorziņģisAtlanta Hawks 
LithuaniaJonas ValančiūnasDenver Nuggets 
LithuaniaKasparas JakučionisMiami Heat 
LithuaniaDomantas SabonisSacramento Kings 
MaliN’Faly DanteAtlanta Hawks 
MontenegroNikola VučevićChicago Bulls 
NetherlandsQuinten PostGolden State Warriors 
New ZealandSteven AdamsHouston Rockets 
NigeriaAdem BonaPhiladelphia 76ersTies to Turkey
NigeriaJosh OkogieHouston Rockets 
PortugalNeemias QuetaBoston CelticsTies to Guinea-Bissau
RussiaEgor DёminBrooklyn Nets 
RussiaVladislav Goldin*Miami Heat 
SenegalEli Ndiaye*Atlanta Hawks 
SenegalMouhamed GueyeAtlanta Hawks 
SerbiaNikola JokićDenver Nuggets 
SerbiaBogdan BogdanovićLA Clippers 
SerbiaNikola JovićMiami Heat 
SerbiaNikola TopićOklahoma City Thunder 
SerbiaTristan Vukčević*Washington WizardsTies to Sweden
SerbiaNikola ĐurišićAtlanta Hawks 
SloveniaLuka DončićLos Angeles Lakers 
South SudanKhaman MaluachPhoenix SunsTies to Uganda
South SudanDuop ReathPortland Trail BlazersTies to Australia
SpainHugo GonzálezBoston Celtics 
SpainSanti AldamaMemphis Grizzlies 
St. LuciaChris BoucherBoston CelticsTies to Canada
SwedenBobi KlintmanDetroit Pistons 
SwedenPelle LarssonMiami Heat 
SwitzerlandClint CapelaHouston RocketsTies to Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo
SwitzerlandYanic Konan NiederhauserLA ClippersTies to Ivory Coast
SwitzerlandKyshawn GeorgeWashington WizardsTies to Canada and France
TurkeyAlperen SengunHouston Rockets 
UkraineSvi MykhailiukUtah Jazz 
UkraineMax Shulga*Boston Celtics 
United KingdomAmari Williams*Boston Celtics 
United KingdomOG AnunobyNew York KnicksTies to Nigeria
United KingdomTosan Evbuomwan*New York KnicksTies to Nigeria
United KingdomJeremy SochanSan Antonio SpursTies to Poland

