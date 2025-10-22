Nanjala Confident Harambee Starlets Will Deliver Against Gambia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Harambee Starlets forward Violet Nanjala says the team is fully prepared and motivated to deliver victory when they face Gambia in the first leg of the final round of the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers on Friday at Nyayo National Stadium.

The Starlets, who have been in intensive residential training for over three weeks, are aiming to make a strong start at home before travelling for the return leg in Senegal next week.

Nanjala, who has been a key figure in the team’s recent fixtures, says confidence and teamwork are at an all-time high.

“We’ve been training for more than three weeks, and morale is high. The players are giving their best, and we’re ready to win on Friday. We’ve prepared well, and we trust the process and the plan our coaches have put in place,” said Nanjala.

Violet Nanjala came off the bench to change the game for Starlets. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Nanjala also appealed to fans to turn up in large numbers and support the national women’s team, saying their presence in the stands can make a big difference.

“We really need the fans to come out and support us just like they do the men’s team. We won’t let them down. We want to win here at home and carry that momentum away,” she added.

The Harambee Starlets, led by coach Beldine Odemba, are seeking a return to the continental stage for the first time since 2016, when Kenya made its debut at the WAFCON in Cameroon.

Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba during a training session at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The team’s training camp has focused on tactical awareness, fitness, and attacking transitions, areas Nanjala says have shown great improvement.

“We’ve learnt a lot and worked very hard. This is a big opportunity for many of us to play at AFCON, and we are ready for it. We’ll do our part on the pitch and leave the rest to God,” she said.

A win over the two legs will see the Starlets qualify for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco, which for the first time will feature 16 teams, with the top four earning automatic qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.