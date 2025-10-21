Too early for Ali and Naibois to celebrate despite huge win over Tunisia’s Etoile

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 20, 2025 – Despite downing Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel, Nairobi United head coach Salim Ali is not getting carried away by the prospect of a historic win in the return leg of their Confederations Cup tie in Tunis, in the coming week.

Ali says the job is only half done and that his charges will have to put up an almighty disciplined performance to progress to the next round.

“I think we’re not chasing the history. This will be our second match away for this team. If we can have a very good match in Tunis next week, then I believe history will come by itself. But for us now it’s just another match. We want it to be a different match with a different approach and I believe if we keep the same morale and the same commitment with the players, we’ll do that. Then of course history will come,” the gaffer said.

Ovella Ochieng and Duncan Omalla struck in either side of the game to hand the minnows a morale boosting 2-0 win over the Tunisian giants in the low-key encounter at the Ulinzi Complex on Sunday.

Naibois, making their debut at the continental level, began their campaign with a hardfought 3-3 draw with Uganda’s NEC, last month.

The return leg in the Tunisian capital will be a huge test of their character and credentials, considering no Kenyan club has gone to North Africa and come away with a win.

The closest to do so were Gor Mahia who drew 2-2 with Esperance de Tunis in 1987, on their way to winning the Confederations Cup — then known as Africa Cup Winners.

Ali admits they will have to be switched on and to execute their tactics to perfection.

“I think when we play home, we’ll just play the way we played. We’re supposed to be very cautious. We can attack, but at the end of the day, we have a mentality of defending again. So we’ll try as much as possible. We combine a very good team that can work on the tactics because the tactics now is the key thing,” the former Mathare United head coach said.

Sunday’s tie was played when the whole country is in mourning, following the demise of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who passed away on Wednesday from a heart attack.

Consequently, the tie was played behind-closed doors with no fans in attendance.

Ali believes the scoreline would have been bigger had they had their 12th man in the stadium.

“We’ve dedicated the match to our Baba (Raila Odinga) and Sakaja (Nairobi governor). Of course, Nairobi United, it’s now being known with fans and again, we’ve played for the fans because they’re the ones who have motivated us. When you look at the cup, the Mozzart Cup, all throughout, when you look at Uganda, when we went and played Uganda, when you look at when we play at home, I think the 12 men on the pitch, they play a very big role. Maybe if they could be here, the scores would be different,” he said.