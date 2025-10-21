Omija Promises Fierce Étoile du Sahel Response Against Nairobi United in Tunis - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija poses in the jersey of his new team. PHOTO/ETOILE SPORTIVE DU SAHEL FACEBOOK

Harambee Stars

Omija Promises Fierce Étoile du Sahel Response Against Nairobi United in Tunis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 21, 2025 – Étoile Sportive du Sahel defender Alphonce Omija has vowed that the Tunisian giants will deliver a stronger and more aggressive performance when they host Nairobi United in the return leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second-round clash in Tunis, this weekend.

Omija, who featured prominently in Sunday’s first leg, insisted the tie is far from over despite his fellow countrymen claiming a 2-0 victory at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

“We were very lucky because they missed many chances. We lost in Nairobi, but we’re determined to make things right in Tunis. Expect a different team, one that’s sharper, more focused, and ready to fight,” Omija said.

The Kenyan defender, who joined the Tunisian club earlier this year, praised Nairobi United for their composure and home advantage but warned that the atmosphere in Tunis would be “completely different.”

“They played well at home and took their chances, but the return leg is another story. We’ll be at home with our fans behind us, and we’re going to give everything. We’re still in it,” he added.

Omija, a former Gor Mahia player, has become a key part of Étoile’s backline, bringing both composure and experience to the North African side.

He believes that the first-leg defeat has only fueled their hunger to bounce back.

The Tunisian outfit now face a must-win situation as they aim to overturn the deficit and progress to the group stages.

Meanwhile, Nairobi United, making their continental debut, will look to defend their two-goal cushion in what is expected to be a fiery second leg in Sousse.

The decisive encounter is scheduled for Saturday at the Stade Olympique de Sousse, where both sides will be battling for a place in the next round of Africa’s second-tier club competition

