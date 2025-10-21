Nairobi United eye Strong Finish in Tunis After upsetting Etoile du Sahel in Confederations Cup tie - Capital Sports
Nairobi United pose for a photo before facing Ugandan team in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup. Photo/NAIROBI UNITED FACE BOOK

Kenyan Premier League

Nairobi United eye Strong Finish in Tunis After upsetting Etoile du Sahel in Confederations Cup tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 21, 2025 – Nairobi United captain Brian Omondi Mzee says Sunday’s 2–0 win over Tunisia’s Étoile Sportive du Sahel in the CAF Confederation Cup first leg was not only a statement victory but also a huge morale boost as they prepare for the return fixture in Tunis.

Omondi admitted that the match was physically demanding but ultimately rewarding.

“It wasn’t easy playing against a quality side like Étoile, especially with Alphonse (Omija) in the defence. But we stayed disciplined, worked as a team, and got the result we needed,” he noted.

The captain emphasized that while NaiBois are happy with their two-goal cushion, the team remain focused and cautious ahead of Saturday’s second leg set for at the Stade Olympique de Sousse in Tunisia.

“We already have a 2–0 home advantage, but we can’t relax. We’ll go there cautiously, but we’re also aiming to score again, one or two goals would seal it for us. Only God knows what the final result will be, but we’ll give it our all, he said.

Ovella Ochieng and Duncan Omalla struck for the newbies in either side of the game to give them their biggest win in their debut at the continental level.

Omondi dedicated the win to the club’s management and the late Raila, a figure close to the team, as well as their patron Governor Johnson Sakaja, for their unwavering support.

“First of all, we thank God for the win. This one is for the late Raila and our patron Sakaja. The management has really supported us, and today’s result gives us big motivation heading into the away match in Tunisia,” Omondi said.

A positive result in Tunis would see them advance to the group stages, a historic milestone for the club and Kenyan football.

