Female coaches pose with their certificates after a four-day training program. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

‘Lack of enough female coaches a hindrance to safeguarding athletes from abuse’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 21, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) director of youth development Barnaba Korir has lamented over the lack of enough female coaches around the country.

Korir admits the deficiency in the number of female coaches is hampering efforts at eradicating abuse of young athletes — as parts of AK’s safeguarding strategy.

“You have heard on several occasions the incidents that have happened, affecting mainly the women. It has created a lot of concern, not only in Kenya but other parts of the world. Those youth, the ladies who are supposed to be coaching them… to be mentoring them… are not there so they are left only to men who might not be understanding how to handle them,” Korir said.

He further revealed how AK have struggled to find suitable female coaches to put in charge of various teams.

“We have had situations where the Federation wants to appoint a coach, especially from the women’s side, but that’s been very difficult because there are not many of you who have been trained as coaches, who have really participated in coaching these athletes and therefore it is difficult now to appoint exactly who that person is,” Korir said.

He was speaking at the end of a four-day training programme at the Kasarani Stadium for 44 female coaches from around the country.

At the end of the programme, participants received World Athletics Level One Coaching Certificates, having also undertaken online coaching sessions.

Korir expressed confidence that the programme will result in an avalanche of female coaches around the country.

“We have new faces now…I can see. I know a few of you, but majority of you are new. This is what the federation wants; to build the capacity of women to participate in the development of athletics in this country. Transformation of athletics involves everyone and making sure women are there,” he said.

He further encouraged female coaches to take a more proactive role in kids athletics, which he described as the cornerstone of maintaining Kenya’s heritage as a powerhouse of the sport in the world.

“This is the moment now that women have been given the chance to train specifically for kids’ athletics and the youth development programs. And that’s what we have done,” Korir noted.

