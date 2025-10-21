Kenyan handballers out to Rewrite History at Tokyo Deaflympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 21, 2025 – The national men’s deaf handball team are eyeing a historic finish at this year’s Deaflympics in Tokyo.

Head coach Jack Herbert is confident that his side’s blend of experience, chemistry, and renewed hunger could finally earn them a place on the podium.

“This team is special because of the bond they share. I’ve only added about five young players. The rest are the old guards who’ve played together for years, they understand each other, they have chemistry, and that’s our biggest strength,” he said.

Herbert, who guided Kenya to African Championship victory earlier this year securing their qualification for Tokyo, said his focus now is on sharpening intensity and tactical precision.

“We’ve been preparing for months. Now we are polishing and pushing the tempo higher. We want to match the energy of top global sides. Our goal is clear: this time, we are going for a medal,” he affirmed.

Team captain Joel Kiilu, who will lead Kenya for the first time at a major global event, echoed his coach’s confidence, saying the squad has matured and grown stronger since their previous international campaigns.

National deaf handball team captain Joel Kiilu.

“It’s an honor to captain this team. We’ve learned from our past tournaments, especially from Brazil in 2018 and the last Deaflympics. Our attack has improved, and we are more composed. We are not going to Tokyo to participate; we’re going there for a medal,” he said.

The team, currently in residential training at the Nyayo National Stadium, are fine-tuning their preparations ahead of the global showpiece, which runs from November 15 to 26.

Kenya will compete in Group B, where they face tough opposition from Croatia, Serbia, and France.

Regardless, Kiilu insists they are undaunted.

“We’ve studied our opponents’ styles and we know what to expect. We respect them, but we fear no one. We’re ready for Serbia, France, and Croatia and we believe in ourselves,” he added.

Group A features hosts Japan, Germany, Turkey, and Brazil.

Kenya will be making only their second Deaflympics appearance, having debuted in 2022 in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, where they finished sixth.

The side also impressed at the 2018 World Deaf Handball Championships, placing fifth, achievements that have fueled the team’s belief that their time for glory has come.