Etoile du Sahel impressed by ex-Gor defender's start to life for Tunisian giants - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Alphonce Omija celebrating with his new Etoile du Sahel teammates

Harambee Stars

Etoile du Sahel impressed by ex-Gor defender’s start to life for Tunisian giants

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 21, 2025 – Etoile du Sahel assistant coach Mohammed Ali believes Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija will be pivotal to their title ambitions this season.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ali says Omija is an important cog in the team as they seek to win the Tunisian league title as well as the Caf Confederations Cup.

“He is an important player for us. He’s an international player, so he’s very important for us. He’s started well with us, so we have five or six games now. He’s a very good player with a good mentality. He’s captained the national team at Chan (African Nations Championships) and so he’s really tried to help us,” the gaffer said.

The former Gor Mahia centreback made the switch to North Africa at the beginning of last month, following a star-studded display at CHAN.

Omija was part of a stoic Harambee Stars backline that conceded only one goal in the group stages as the home team cruised to the quarterfinals of the continental competition at their first time of asking.

He has come in to the back four of the Tunisian giants and established his place.

Omija was back to his motherland on Sunday when he featured for Etoile in their 2-0 loss to Nairobi United in their second round preliminary tie of the Confederations Cup at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Reflecting on the loss, Ali admitted the charges were off key, attributing it to their long journey to East Africa.

However, he was quick to credit the hosts for a job-well-done.

“Maybe we felt a little bit tired because we had a long travel. But, it’s not an excuse for us. Normally, we play with a big team. We must react in Tunisia…we will do everything to be ready for the return leg next Sunday. We will try to be ready 100 per cent… 200 per cent to win this qualifier,” Ali said.

The gaffer added that the loss does not derail their ambitions for the season as they celebrate 100 years of existence.

“Our club has been around for 100 years and we have won every title in Africa. As a player, I won the Champions League, and the CAF Super Cup. But, now we have another generation of players and we are trying to transmit this spirit unto them. On Sunday, we will be ready to revenge this loss,” he said.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020