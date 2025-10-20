Sprints sensation Aluvi, athletics veterans feted on Mashujaa Day - Capital Sports
Clinton Aluvi after winning the men's Under 20 100m race. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

Sprints sensation Aluvi, athletics veterans feted on Mashujaa Day

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 20, 2025 – Kenya’s sprints youngster Clinton Aluvi was among athletes who were feted on Mashujaa Day after a sensational season on the track.

Aluvi was recognised as a national hero, alongside World Masters hammer throw champion Rebecca Koroso Kerubo, racewalk champion Erick Sikuku as well as athletics coach Catherine Makau.

The 19-year-old skippered the victorious Team Kenya to the Africa Under 18 and Under 20 Championships in Abeokuta, Nigeria in July this year.

He clocked 10.42 to win gold in the men’s Under 20, contributing to Kenya’s highest ever tally in the history of the competition — 13 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze.

Kerubo, on the other hand, cruised to gold at the World Masters Championships in Poland, last year, as did the seasoned Sikuku who came away gold in the 5000m and 10km road racewalk in Sweden.

Sikuku added to his medal tally with gold in the 10km race walk at this year’s World Masters Indoor Championships in Gainesville, Florida.

Meanwhile, Makau is the brain behind Jenga Athletic Club (JEA) through which she has built the careers of promising athletes in the Eastern region.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer is also a certified coach in judo and martial arts.

