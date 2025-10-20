Para Badminton team confident despite looming threat of Turkey at world beach games

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 20, 2025 – Kenya Para Badminton national team head coach John Mburu wary of the host nation as they prepare to debut at the World Ability Sports beach games in Mersin, Turkey on Tuesday.

Mburu is convinced of their medal prospects, but is cognisant of the threat posed by the hosts.

” We have good players here, some of them who are from the just concluded Africa Para-Badminton Championships in Nigeria, but Turkey has some world champions within their squad,” Mburu said.

He added: “I will try to pair Benson Nduva with Mary Nduku and maybe Caleb Omollo with Elizabeth Nabwire for starters , unless something changes, they always have that chemistry between them, even though this one is beach and we all know how playing on the sand is different as compared to the court.”

World Ability Sports beach games organizing committee will release Kenya’s opponents on Tuesday morning, but the host nation might not be the only threat as compared to it’s neighbouring eastern European nations.

Ashley Autai who will arrive late as she had to deal with personal issues at home will be up to partner with multi talented Nicholas Keiyo who captains the Kenya Amputee Football team and also happens to be playing proffesional amputee football at Adana Demispor in the same country.

“I have lived and worked in Turkey as a proffesional amputee footbalers for the last five years, I know the country and their culture well so acclimatizing here is no challenge, ” Keiyo said.

Africa Para Badminton Championships bronze medalist Mary Nduku is expected to partner Africa silver medalist Benson Nduva in the other mixed doubles as Newton Gatobu is eager to go anticipating his international debut tournament.

Other players that will also feature in the championships are Japheth Kakai, Caleb Omolo, Petronila Muhani, Bonface Were, Patrick Mwema, Martin Gikonyo and veteran Elizabeth Nabwire.