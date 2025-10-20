Kenya football community continue to mourn Raila Odinga in solemn weekend - Capital Sports
Nairobi United players pose with a jersey dedicated to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. PHOTO/NAIROBI UNITED

Football

Kenya football community continue to mourn Raila Odinga in solemn weekend

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 20, 2025 – The Kenyan football community continued to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who passed away in India, on Wednesday last week.

Despite Football Kenya Federation (FKF) postponing league action over the weekend in honour of Odinga, various footballers and other stakeholders continued to pay tribute.

Nairobi United’s Ovella Ochieng’, who scored in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Etoile du Sahel in a Confederations Cup tie on Sunday, dedicated his goal to Odinga, showcasing a jersey number 80 — the age at which the opposition chief died.

Elsewhere, former Kakamega Homeboyz striker Moses Shummah paid homage to the former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader after scoring for Zambia’s Power Dynamos against Uganda’s Viper SC in a Caf Champions League tie on Sunday.

The Zambian giants won 2-1 to take a huge step towards the group stage of the prestigious competition.

Meanwhile, in the Romanian women’s premier league, players observed a minute of silence in honour of the former PM before the start of the match between Farul Constanta and Gloria Bistrita.

Constanta is home to Harambee Starlets duo Lilian Awuor and Enez Mango.

Odinga was renowned for his love for sports, especially football.

He was the patron of 21-time Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia in addition to having played for Bunge FC — the National Assembly’s football team — in the past.

The former PM was laid to rest in Bondo on Sunday afternoon in a solemn ceremony.

