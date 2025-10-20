Isak doesn’t deserve start over Ekitike – Rooney

LONDON, England, October 20, 2025 – British-record signing Alexander Isak is not doing enough to justify starting ahead of Hugo Ekitike for Liverpool, says former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.

Sweden international Isak, 25, joined the Reds at the start of September from Newcastle for £125m, but has scored one goal – in the League Cup – in seven appearances in all competitions.

Sunday’s defeat by Manchester United at Anfield was his third Premier League start in a row without scoring.

His fellow forward Ekitike, who was a substitute against the Red Devils, has scored four goals for Liverpool with three of those in the league.

“I wouldn’t play Isak, he hasn’t looked ready since coming from Newcastle,” Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show.

“He hasn’t trained, hasn’t had a pre-season. It’s so important. While Newcastle were training he was probably sat at home on the phone to his agent for six hours a day trying to get a move.

“It’s so difficult when you don’t have a pre-season. He might’ve done stuff by himself but he’s paying the price of it.

“On performances, he doesn’t deserve to be playing ahead of Ekitike.”

Defeat by Manchester United was Liverpool’s fourth loss in a row in all competitions, the first time they have endured such a run since November 2014.

Liverpool won the Premier League title last season and even though they started strongly this term with seven successive wins in all competitions, they have rarely put together consistently impressive displays across entire games.

“They’ve got a bit complacent,” added Rooney.

“For Arne Slot, you forget because he won the Premier League, but he’s still quite young – 46 years of age and this was the first time he’s lost four in a row in his career.

“[Against Manchester United] he was arguing with the officials on the touchline, I haven’t seen that before from him.

“We’re starting to see things unfold which shows that there’s pressure there.”

What’s going on with Mohamed Salah?

Another concern for Liverpool is the form of their talismanic forward Mohamed Salah, who Rooney believes is “in the top five greatest ever Premier League players”.

The Egypt international was a key factor in Liverpool’s title win last season, scoring 29 goals in 38 Premier League games.

However, he has looked a shadow of his usual self so far this season and struggled to make an impact against Manchester United – a side he had scored 16 goals against in 17 previous appearances.

“Salah has played a lot of games over the last few years and been the main man, carried that pressure,” added Rooney.

Salah’s future at Liverpool, who he joined from Roma in 2017, had appeared uncertain last year until he signed a new two-year contract in April.

Rooney added: “There was talk of him leaving, he signed a new deal but it wouldn’t surprise me if in the summer he does leave the club.

“I have loved watching him, a fantastic player, but I think it might’ve caught up. You don’t want to admit it but it does get you and next thing you’re gone.”

‘Anfield win huge for Amorim’

The win for Manchester United was their first at Anfield since 2016.

Ruben Amorim has endured a largely difficult time at Manchester United so far but Sunday’s win means they are up to ninth, but just two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

“It’s such a huge win for the manager,” Rooney said.

“I’ve questioned decisions, I’ve questioned tactics, I’ve questioned players’ desire over this season and last season. That win is massive. To win at Anfield is not easy to do.

“The confidence that gives the players and the manager, I’ll be the first to say he got it absolutely spot on.

“I hope we see more of it. Two points off Liverpool now. I really liked the performance and we know the players can do it, we have to see this on a consistent level.”