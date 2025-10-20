Harambee Stars Quartet Honoured on Mashujaa Day after CHAN Heroics

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 20, 2025 – Four Harambee Stars players are among those honoured by President William Ruto during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations held at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County on Monday.

Defender Abud Omar, goalkeeper Byrne Omondi, midfielder Alpha Onyango, striker Ryan Ogam, and team manager/data analyst Nick Kimanthi were were celebrated for their exceptional contribution to Kenya’s success at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) held on home soil in August.

Harambee Stars defied expectations to reach the quarterfinals, in what was their maiden appearance at the captain.

Omar, who captained the side, was recognised for his outstanding leadership and composure throughout the campaign.

His defensive discipline and experience provided the foundation for Kenya’s impressive run, while his presence in the dressing room was credited for keeping the squad united and motivated.

Omondi, the Gor Mahia goalkeeper, was a standout performer between the posts, pulling off crucial saves in tight matches.

His heroics against Morocco, where he produced a string of decisive stops and earned the Man of the Match award, proved instrumental to Kenya’s progression from the group stage.

His K’Ogalo teammate, Onyango, was the creative heartbeat of the team.

His ability to control tempo, distribute play, and press effectively saw him earn two Man of the Match accolades during the tournament, underlining his rising influence for both club and country.

Up front, Ryan Ogam, who plays professionally in Austria, delivered when it mattered most, scoring two match-winning goals against Morocco and Zambia that powered Kenya into the knockout rounds.

His clinical finishing and composure under pressure earned him praise as one of the team’s breakout stars.

Behind the scenes, Nick Kimanthi, the team’s data analyst and manager, was feted for his innovative use of performance tracking and match analytics.

His detailed reports, monitoring metrics such as distance covered, player load, recovery rates, and work ratio, played a key role in helping the technical bench fine-tune training and match strategies under head coach Benni McCarthy.

President Ruto commended the players for their discipline and patriotism, noting that their achievement at CHAN 2024 had rekindled national pride and restored belief in the future of Kenyan football.

The recognition comes at a time when the Harambee Stars are preparing for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Kenya will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

The Mashujaa Day honours highlight not only individual excellence but also Kenya’s growing emphasis on sports development and athlete recognition, a key priority in the government’s renewed investment in sports infrastructure and grassroots programs nationwide.