‘Rename Talanta to Raila Odinga Stadium,’ – Ruto urged to honour former PM’s sporting legacy

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19, 2025 – Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga is the latest to call for the renaming of the Talanta Stadium after former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga.

During the funeral service for the former PM in Bondo on Sunday, Wanga urged President William Ruto to honour Odinga’s love for sports by naming the 60,000-seater stadium after him.

“Our president, we only ask one more thing from you…that magnificent 60,000-seater stadium…we ask that it be renamed Raila Odinga Talanta Stadium,” Wanga said.

She also urged the president to organise a friendly between English side Arsenal and national team Harambee Stars at the venue, upon its completion next year.

“Since you are also an Arsenal fan, just like Baba was…once the stadium is complete next year, we ask you to invite Arsenal to come play a friendly against Harambee Stars as part of the Raila Odinga Memorial Cup…Manchester United fans will have to find something else to do on that day,” she said.

During a special sitting in the National Assembly on Thursday, there were calls from several legislators for the stadium to be renamed after Odinga, who passed away on Wednesday from a heart attack.

The Talanta Stadium is set for completion at the end of the year, in time for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which Kenya is to co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

It is set to be the biggest stadium in the country, ahead of the Kasarani Stadium, which holds 48,000 seats.

Other than his longstanding political journey, Odinga was renowned as a sports lover, often attending various functions across the country and beyond.

His last known sports function was at the African Nations Championships (CHAN) in August, which Kenya co-hosted with Uganda and Tanzania.