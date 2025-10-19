Ovella, Omalla strike as Nairobi United down Tunisian giants Etoile in Confederations Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19, 2025 – Nairobi United’s fairytale run in the Confederations Cup continued on Sunday evening with a 2-0 win over Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in the first leg of their second preliminary round at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Ovella Ochieng put Naibois in the ascendancy midway through the first half before Duncan Omalla added the second in the 56th minute.

Coach Nicholas Muyoti’s charges showed maturity beyond their years to contain the African giants in what is their maiden appearance at the continental stage.

The two teams are set to clash in the second leg in Tunisia in a fortnight’s time, Nairobi United hoping to defy history by coming away from North Africa with a positive result.

