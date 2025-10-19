Man Utd win big at Liverpool to ease pressure on boss Amorim

LIVERPOOL, England, October 19, 2025 – Harry Maguire’s late header secured Manchester United’s first win at Anfield in nearly a decade and inflicted Liverpool’s fourth successive defeat.

Cody Gakpo’s strike with 12 minutes left looked it would end Liverpool’s losing streak, only for Maguire to head beyond Liverpool keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili six minutes from time.

Gapko scored from close range after earlier hitting the woodwork three times, but Ruben Amorim’s side continued to press forward, with Maguire providing a dramatic finale.

United stunned Liverpool by taking the lead inside two minutes, although it was a moment shrouded in controversy, referee Michael Oliver letting the play go on even though Alex Mac Allister was lying prone with a head injury after being accidentally elbowed by team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

Mbeumo was not waiting around, applying the finish past Mamardashvili, deputising for the injured Alisson.

In an end-to-end encounter, United captain Bruno Fernandes wasted an opportunity to doubled their lead, shooting wide with the goal at his mercy, while Liverpool’s fortunes were summed up by Gakpo hitting the woodwork twice before the break and once more in the second half in front of The Kop. And the Dutchman headed wide late on, when he looked certain to equalise for a second time.

United’s new Belgian keeper Senne Lammens distinguished himself by saving from Alexander Isak when he raced clear.

The second half was action-packed, with Maguire’s late intervention giving United their first Anfield win since January 2016, while Liverpool lost four games in a row for the first time since November 2014 under Brendan Rodgers.