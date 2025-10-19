Kenya's Toroitich makes history with victory at Amsterdam Marathon - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Geofry Toroitich wins the Amsterdam Marathon on Sunday. PHOTO/AMSTERDAM MARATHON

Athletics

Kenya’s Toroitich makes history with victory at Amsterdam Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19, 2025 – Kenya’s Geofry Toroitich set the fourth fastest time in the men’s 42km, this year, to win the Amsterdam Marathon on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Toroitich clocked 2:03:30 — also a course record for the annual competition — to cut the tape ahead of the Ethiopian duo of Getaneh Molla (2:04:17) and Tsegaye Getachew (2:04:18) who came second and third respectively.

Also in contention in the men’s race was double world record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda who had to make peace with a fifth-place finish after timing 2:04:50.

Meanwhile, it was an all-Ethiopian affair in the women’s race as Anyalem Desta led a podium sweep for the Eastern Africans, clocking 2:17:37 in first place.

Fellow countrywomen, Bertukan Welde (2:17:56) and Mekides Shimeles (2:19:56) took second and third respectively.

Kenyans rule in Rome

Elsewhere, at the Rome Half Marathon, Kenyans engineered a clean podium sweep in the men and women’s races.

Simon Maywa stopped the timer at 59:44 to take top honour in the men’s division, finishing ahead of Vincent Kimaiyo (59:45) and Kalipus Lomwai (59:56) in what was a closely contested competition.

In the women’s race, Regina Cheptoo cut the tape in 1:08:26 to take first place.

Milicent Jelimo clocked 1:08:37 to finish second as Gladys Cherop came third after timing 1:09:22.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020