Kenya’s Toroitich makes history with victory at Amsterdam Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19, 2025 – Kenya’s Geofry Toroitich set the fourth fastest time in the men’s 42km, this year, to win the Amsterdam Marathon on Sunday.

Toroitich clocked 2:03:30 — also a course record for the annual competition — to cut the tape ahead of the Ethiopian duo of Getaneh Molla (2:04:17) and Tsegaye Getachew (2:04:18) who came second and third respectively.

Also in contention in the men’s race was double world record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda who had to make peace with a fifth-place finish after timing 2:04:50.

Meanwhile, it was an all-Ethiopian affair in the women’s race as Anyalem Desta led a podium sweep for the Eastern Africans, clocking 2:17:37 in first place.

Fellow countrywomen, Bertukan Welde (2:17:56) and Mekides Shimeles (2:19:56) took second and third respectively.

Kenyans rule in Rome

Elsewhere, at the Rome Half Marathon, Kenyans engineered a clean podium sweep in the men and women’s races.

Simon Maywa stopped the timer at 59:44 to take top honour in the men’s division, finishing ahead of Vincent Kimaiyo (59:45) and Kalipus Lomwai (59:56) in what was a closely contested competition.

In the women’s race, Regina Cheptoo cut the tape in 1:08:26 to take first place.

Milicent Jelimo clocked 1:08:37 to finish second as Gladys Cherop came third after timing 1:09:22.