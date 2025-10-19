Cricket Kenya polls fail to take off after Sports Registrar wields axe

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19, 2025 – Sports Registrar Rose Wasike cancelled the Cricket Kenya (CK) by-elections for the vice-chairpersons positions, which was being held on Sunday.

During the special general meeting (SGM), Wasike said the polls could not proceed because the 24 county associations, which were preparing to vote, are illegally in office.

“When I was issuing certificates to county sports associations, I gave them conditions; that you hold elections within 90 days. None of you has held an election. So you are not legally in office; so you cannot come here and make a resolution on behalf of the council,” Wasike said.

She added: “Do we agree that we’ve never had elections? So we agree that you are here, but you cannot make that decision, isn’t it? And we are here. You cannot vote in anybody because you are not in office.”

Wasike further revealed that Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya will soon convene a meeting to discuss the recent wrangles that have bedevilled the federation.

Representatives from the International Cricket Council (ICC) are expected to attend the meeting.

“Because of the many wrangles and court cases that are in the cricket camp, we have discussed and agreed that the ministry convene a meeting under the chairmanship of the CS, and with the attendance of the PS (principal secretary), the director of sports, the registrar of sports, and the head of the legal. ICC representatives will also be there as well as both factions,” she announced.

The registrar stressed on the importance of the meeting, noting that failure to make headway may result in far-reaching repercussions for Kenyan cricket.

“In that meeting, we want to come out with a proper resolution that will benefit CK because you might even be disbanded by ICC. We want to work together with the government to ensure that whatever action we take will be for the benefit of our athletes. These are just officials fighting among themselves. But who is suffering out of this? It is the players,” she said.

The federation has been split into two factions pitting chair Manoj Patel and acting treasurer Kennedy Obuya on one hand as well as the majority of CK board members in the other corner.

The cutthroat wars came to the foe with the launch of the T20 League in August, which was quickly dismissed by CEO Ronald Bukusi as an unsanctioned tournament occasioned by a breach of contract by Arena of Sports (AOS) — the competition’s sponsors.