The Stage set as Waziri 1X Cup officially unveiled in Webuye.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Ahead of the kick-off of the sixth edition of the Waziri 1X Cup in Webuye this weekend, organisers held a roadshow in the streets of Bungoma to create awareness of the football tournament.

A branded roadshow truck featuring Sokoto, MC Wayne, three promoters, and a DJ covered the county’s busiest shopping areas with each stop, seeing the team ran activations and hand over branded T-shirts/caps and reflective vests.

The roadshow announced the tournament dates, the title partnership, and the list of participating teams.

Invited guests during the draw included the area Member of Parliament and the Chairman of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Speakers emphasized the tournament’s role in developing sport and local communities and presented the season’s priorities: quality match organisation, support for women’s teams, opportunities for young players, and continued social initiatives around football.

Among the teams confirmed for the Bungoma County qualifiers are Mitukuyu United, Ndivisi Atletico, Bukembe FC, Misikhu United, Mihuha United, Kingsland FC, Elgon Express, Super Eagles, Muyayi Youngstars, City Harvest FC, Webuye United FC, Nambami FC, Al Hilal Muji FC, Jua Kali FC, Kiyoro United, and Nzoia FC.

Elena Zhdanova, 1xBet representative, noted:

“1xBet supports systemic change in the sports ecosystem. The Waziri 1xCup season showcases talent, raises the visibility of teams, and strengthens communities through education, safety initiatives, and access to sport for both women and men.”

Draw and season format

Organizers announced the team draw. Priorities include equal conditions, a transparent bracket, and clear group formation criteria.

The match schedule will be published in the coming days on the tournament’s and partners’ official platforms.

Salim Waziri, tournament organizer said,

“The goal for the season is a high-quality bracket, strong participation of women’s teams, and a visible social impact of the tournament. Together with 1xBet, we are setting the right pace and organizational standards.”

The tournament format remains highly competitive. The 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups of four, with each team playing three group-stage matches.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, followed by semifinals and the grand final, where the overall Bungoma County champion will earn a ticket to the Western Region finals.

Social responsibility and community development

Waziri 1xCup has grown into a platform for positive regional impact.

Alongside matches, social activities, small-business support, and programs for Kenyans are expanding.

In previous seasons, with assistance from 1xBet, a car wash, beauty salon, and grocery shop were launched.

1xBet provides team kits, strengthens women’s football, develops communication opportunities for clubs, and helps attract new fans through engaging activations and media support.