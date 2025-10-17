Sudanese giants Al Hilal stun Police in Champions League preliminary tie - Capital Sports
Kenya Police David Wamalwa tussle with Mogadishu Mohamud Omar. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

Sudanese giants Al Hilal stun Police in Champions League preliminary tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 17, 2025 – Premier League champions Kenya Police suffered a 1-0 loss to Sudan’s Al Hilal in the first leg of their Caf Champions League second preliminary round at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Friday evening.

Adama Coulibaly struck in the first half to give the Sudanese giants a crucial lead away from home ahead of the return leg in Omdurman.

Police are debuting in the prestigious competition, having scraped through their first hurdle with a 3-3 draw against Somalia’s Mogadishu City Club (MCC) in the first preliminary round, over a fortnight ago.

Friday’s match was initially scheduled for Kasarani Stadium but was moved to Ulinzi Sports Complex owing to the unavailability of the 60,000-seater stadium.

Subsequently, the tie was held behind closed doors.

Kenya’s other continental representative, Nairobi United, will be in action against Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in the Confederations Cup preliminary tie at the same venue.

