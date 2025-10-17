Police hope to write history with eyes on CAF CL group stage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Kenya Police FC take on Sudanese giants AL Hilal FC in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Friday afternoon, with the FKF Premier League champions seeking a shot at history.

In a match played behind closed doors, Police will look towards a favourable first leg result as they aim a first ever ticket to the group stages. Winning against Al Hilal over two legs will see the team qualify for the group stages for the first time ever.

The match will be played behind closed doors after a last minute venue change, due to the unavailability of both the Nyayo National Stadium and Moi Sports Centre Kasarani. The Nyayo Stadium is occupied for the requiem mass of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga while Kasarani is unplayable after the chaos that preceded viewing of the ex Premier’s body on Thursday.

That notwithstanding, Police are keeping their eyes on the prize. Coach Etienne Ndayiragijje says the team is motivated to hunt for history.

Police host the first leg in Nairobi, and coach Ndayiragijje is keen to pick a win and lessen the load heading to the second leg. Last season, Police were eliminated at this stage when they lost heavily to Egypt’s Zamalek.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, the Burundian coach says the team is more experience and they learnt from their lessons.

“The players know what to do at this stage because of that experience and definitely we will not approach this match in the same way. We know that we are facing a very tough opponent and we respect him. But, we are ready for the challenge and we know that it is possible to win not just this one game but over two legs. We have analyzed them and we know what to expect, but we have also worked on our own strategy to give a good fight,” the coach told Telecomasia.

While Police are seeking their path into the big stages of continental football, Hilal are no newbies as they have consistently competed at the group stages. As a warm up towards this fixture, Hilal beat Tanzanian giants Simba SC 4-1 in their last build up match in Dar es Salaam.