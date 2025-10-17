Ambani asks for patience from Ingwe fans as Leopards start season slow

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Under fire AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani remains confident they will make things right for the Kenyan football giants, who remain winless in the Premier League.

In three matches, Leopards have collected back-to-back draws, piling pressure on Ambani.

Leopards have not won the league since 1998, despite their stature as one of the biggest and most supported football clubs in Kenya.

There has been pressure on Ambani since last season to deliver the league title, and his start this campaign doesn’t make matters better.

The team showed little flair as they played to a dour draw with Bandari FC in midweek, a display and results that drew the ire of the fans. But, speaking to Telecomasia.net after the match, Ambani runs an optimistic line of hope.

“Against Bandari, we tried to play a different kind of formation in the first half, one that we had never played before, and it never worked out. We went back to our style in the second half, and we had some really good moments which we hope to build on,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

He added, “I know the fans are impatient, and rightly so because they want results. However, I want to ask them to remain patient because I am confident we will make things work. We just need to keep building the momentum and chemistry, and eventually things will fall into place. The biggest challenge is we are not scoring goals, and we are working to improve offensively.”

Leopards play KCB next, a match that will be crucial for Ambani’s future.