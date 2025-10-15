Posta Dispatch Shabana In Kisii For First Loss Of The Season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Shabana FC suffered the first loss of the season in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after losing 2-1 at home in a top of the table clash in Kisii.

Brian Marita gave Posta the lead on the stroke of half time before Shabana missed a penalty in the 65th minute to see Posta double the lead in the 77th minute.

The Gusii based side netted a consolation late in the game but Posta held on to win and go top of the table with 10 points.

In other results, Bidco United lost 3-1 to Kakamega Homeboyz while Sofapaka