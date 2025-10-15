Mercedes to continue with Russell & Antonelli in 2026

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 15 – Mercedes will continue with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli as their driver line-up for the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The announcement, which the team had been saying for weeks was a foregone conclusion, comes on the eve of the United States Grand Prix weekend, and 10 days after Russell’s dominant win in Singapore.



Team principal Toto Wolff said: “Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if.

“We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I’m pleased we have done that.

“George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we’re excited to continue our journey together. Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the Constructors’ Championship, and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1.”

Mercedes’ line-up was a given once Max Verstappen confirmed during the summer that he would be staying with Red Bull.

Wolff had been courting the four-time world champion – and Verstappen will remain of interest for the 2027 season.

But negotiations over Russell’s contract still took some time as he and the team negotiated satisfactory mutual terms.

The Briton is the only driver apart from McLaren’s title contenders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and Verstappen to win this season.

Mercedes did not confirm the length of Russell’s contract but the new release spoke only of he and Antonelli continuing “into 2026”.

F1 is heading into its biggest ever regulation change next season, with new rules for both chassis and engine, and it is unknown which team will be in best shape.

Russell, who has won two races in 2025 and is fourth in the drivers’ championship with six races remaining, said: “I am really proud to be continuing our journey together. Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017.

“It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on regulation changes.

“We are all incredibly focused on making that a success and, for me personally, building on what has been my strongest season in F1 to date.”

Antonelli will be moving into his second season after replacing Lewis Hamilton in the team following the seven-time champion’s move to Ferrari.

The 19-year-old Italian took a pole position for the sprint race in Miami in May and his maiden podium finish in Canada in June, where Russell took his first win of the season.

But Antonelli has had an up-and-down year, and a string of errors through the European season led to Wolff calling his performance at the Italian Grand Prix “underwhelming”.

He has since finished fourth and fifth in the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix.

Antonelli has admitted that the pressure has got to him at times in his rookie season, but the team believe in his potential as a future winner.

He said: “I’m super-excited to be continuing with the team. I’ve learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones.

“Those have all made me stronger, not only as a driver but as a team-mate too. I want to say thank you to Toto and everyone at Brackley and Brixworth for their continued support and faith in me.”