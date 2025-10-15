FKF Premier League Suspended In Honour Of The Late Raila Odinga - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia Austin Odhiambo shield KCB Ammatton Samunya. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

English Premier League

FKF Premier League Suspended In Honour Of The Late Raila Odinga

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has suspended all the matches scheduled in honor of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment in India.

This follows President William Ruto’s announcement of a seven day national mourning and flags hoisted at half mast.

“Following the Government’s declaration of seven days of National Mourning in honour of the late former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has suspended all league fixtures scheduled during this period. We join the nation in mourning a great leader and a passionate supporter of Kenyan football. May his soul rest in peace,” FKF said in a statement sent to newsrooms.

Seven fixtures in the FKF Premier League were scheduled starting Saturday, October 18 where Mara Sugar was to host Bidco United while APS Bomet was away to Kariobangi Sharks.

On Sunday, Kakamega Homeboyz was scheduled to face Ulinzi Stars, Tusker FC was to travel to Murang’a Seal, KCB had been slotted to square it out with AFC Leopards, Shabana was paired with Mathare United while on Monday, Mashujaa Day, Gor Mahia was to play Posta Rangers.

