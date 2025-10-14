Starlets Rally Fans Ahead of Crucial WAFCON Qualifier Against The Gambia - Capital Sports
Harambee Starlets pose for a group photo before facing South Sudan in CECAFA. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Football

Starlets Rally Fans Ahead of Crucial WAFCON Qualifier Against The Gambia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct14 — Kenya’s national women’s football team, the Harambee Starlets, are calling on fans to turn up in large numbers and rally behind them as they prepare to face The Gambia in the decisive final round of the 2026 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.

The Starlets will host the first leg on Friday, October 24, at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi before traveling for the return leg on Tuesday, October 28, at the Stade Lat Dior in Thiès, Senegal, where The Gambia will play their home fixture.

Speaking in camp, several Starlets players expressed confidence ahead of the clash and urged Kenyans to fill the stands as they push for a return to the continental stage for the first time since 2016.

“We invite the fans to come in large numbers to support us and see the good and hard work we have been doing in training the past weeks. We are going to give our best and we want to win both home and away,” Shirlene Opta said. 

Kenya sealed their spot in the final qualifying round after edging past Cameroon in the previous stage, while The Gambia advanced with a win over Guinea.

With a ticket to WAFCON 2026 in Morocco on the line, the Starlets have intensified their training at Kasarani under head coach Beldine Odemba, blending experienced players with promising young talents.

“This is a massive opportunity for us as players and for women’s football in Kenya. We promise to give our all on the pitch ,we just need the fans to show up and push us to victory. As a team we have learnt a lot and we are ready to executive it on the pitch,” said Faith Mboya.

The 2026 edition of the tournament will be the first to feature 16 teams, after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the expansion earlier this month.

The competition will also serve as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, with the top four teams earning automatic slots and two more set to battle through intercontinental playoffs.

With the stakes higher than ever, Kenya will be banking on home advantage in the first leg to secure a positive result before heading to Senegal for the return fixture.

