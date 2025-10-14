Israelis denied visas for World Championships

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 14 – Israeli gymnasts, including defending world floor champion Artem Dolgopyat, will not compete at next week’s World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after hosts Indonesia denied them entry to the country.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, said it would not grant visas to the Israel team because of the country’s military offensive in Gaza.

On Tuesday the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) rejected requests from the Israel Gymnastics Federation (IGF) for urgent provisional measures.

The IGF said it was “deeply disappointed” by the Cas decision.

While a first appeal against the ruling was rejected for “a lack of jurisdiction”, BBC Sport understands that the hearing for a second appeal will not be held before the World Championships start on Sunday.

The IGF wanted Cas to compel the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to “take the necessary measures that guarantee Israeli participation in the championships” or “to move or to cancel” the event, which runs until 25 October.

It said the FIG’s lack of measures was a “denial of justice” and created a “situation of discrimination against a member association”.

A Cas statement said the FIG argued it had “no prerogatives” in the issuing of entry visas, and the Indonesian government’s decision not to grant the visas falls “outside the competence” of the organisation.

An IGF statement read: “The rules are clear, and Indonesia’s actions constitute a blatant violation of them.

“It is inconceivable that a country can bar another nation from competing in a World Championship while the governing bodies stand by.

“This decision undermines the very foundations of sport and fair competition, and it delivers a severe blow to the morale of the gymnasts and staff who have worked tirelessly for this moment.”

Dolgopyat said on Instagram: “We are so disappointed for the gymnasts, male and female, and professional teams, but not only that, we are deeply concerned by the recent decisions that could negatively impact the future of all our delegations and the future of sport in general.

“We continue the fight, hoping to achieve justice, but unfortunately we will no longer be able to compete in these World Championships.”

Dolgopyat was one of six gymnasts – alongside Eyal Indig, Ron Pyatov, Lihie Raz, Yali Shoshani and Roni Shamay – who submitted the requests to Cas in conjunction with the IGF.

Dolgopyat, 28, won Olympic floor gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and silver in Paris last year. He is also a two-time European champion.

On Monday 20 living Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian detainees were reunited with their families as part of a ceasefire deal.

In 2023 Indonesia was stripped of its right to host football’s Under-20 World Cup after the governor of Bali, where the draw was due to take place, refused to host the Israel team.

Indonesia, which has no formal diplomatic ties with Israel, was banned from the 1964 Olympics after it refused entry visas for Israeli athletes for the 1962 Asian Games.

Although that ruling was overturned, Indonesia boycotted the Games.