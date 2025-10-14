I’m in a Good Space Again: Akida’s Emotional Return to Kenyan Football

NAIROBI, October 14, 2025 — Kenyan women’s football star Esse Akida has made a triumphant return to the game, signing for Kibera Soccer Women FC after taking a year-long sabbatical from football to focus on her family and mental well-being.

Akida, one of the most decorated players in Kenyan women’s football, announced her comeback through an emotional statement, revealing she feels “in a good mental space to continue again” after a difficult period balancing her father’s health and her professional career.

“My dream has always been to play football until I can’t play anymore. After a tough period juggling between the health of my old man and my career, I feel I’m in a good mental space to continue again,” Akida said on her Instagram page.

The 32-year-old forward joins Kibera Soccer Women FC, marking her return to the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League, the competition where her career first flourished.

The move also reunites her with Coach George Robert Okallo, a long-time mentor who played a pivotal role in her early football journey.

“I’m happy to join Kibera Soccer Women FC and to be back playing in the Kenyan Women’s Premier League. This is more special because I’m reuniting with Coach Okallo, someone who truly understands my game,” she said.

Akida’s signing is a major boost for the Kibera-based club, which has built a reputation for nurturing young talent and empowering girls from Nairobi’s informal settlements through football.

The team’s entry into the top-flight league has been one of the most inspiring stories in Kenyan women’s sport.

Game ready! – Esse Akida prepares for the crunch duel. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Born in Kilifi, Akida began her career with Moving The Goalposts (MTG) before rising through the ranks at Spedag and Thika Queens.

Her impressive performances earned her moves abroad first to Ramat HaSharon in Israel, then to Besiktas JK in Turkey, and later to PAOK FC in Greece, where she made 64 appearances and netted 38 goals, helping the team win major titles.

On the international stage, Akida has been a cornerstone of the Harambee Starlets, representing Kenya at the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and scoring memorable goals in continental competition.

Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida in action during the African Women’s Cup of Nations first round tie against Uganda at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on April 4, 2018. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

For Akida, this comeback isn’t just about personal redemption. She views it as a platform to inspire the next generation of Kenyan girls who aspire to make football a career.

“This is also a chance to inspire young girls who dream of playing football and making a career out of it. With hard work and belief, anything is possible,” Akida said.

As she dons the number 14 jersey for Kibera Soccer Women FC, Akida brings not just experience and leadership but also a renewed sense of purpose. Her return adds firepower to a side that continues to grow in stature and ambition within the Kenyan Women’s Premier League.

And for Akida, who has conquered challenges on and off the pitch, the next chapter is about one thing: playing the game she loves, on her own terms, once again.