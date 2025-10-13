Safari 7s Delivers ‘Sherehe’ As Kenya National Teams Crowned Champions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The 2025 Safari 7s livened the weekend with a vibrant entertainment line-up at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The Tusker Village offered fans an immersive experience featuring live performances, interactive brand zones, and all-weekend festivities that complemented the action on the field.

Saturday’s afterparty featured performances by Fathermoh, DJ Tophas, DJ Daffy, and MC Gogo, who kept crowds energized deep into the night.

Khaligraph Jones performing at the 2025 Safari 7s

On Sunday, the energy peaked with a show-stopping set by Khaligraph Jones, whose electrifying performance brought the stadium to life, alongside DJ Joe Mfalme, DJ JR, Tha Daq Child, and Hype Ballo.

The 2025 Safari Sevens was backed by a Ksh. 10 million sponsorship from Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its Tusker brand, reaffirming the brewer’s three-decade-long partnership with Kenyan rugby.

Kenya’s national rugby teams, Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses, successfully defended their titles at the 27th edition of the Safari Sevens.

Kenya’s national Sevens team Shujaa celebrate their triumph

In a thrilling finale on Sunday, Shujaa came from behind to defeat Spain’s Shogun 14–7 in the men’s final, while the Lionesses edged Uganda 14–10 to claim the women’s title.

The results mark back-to-back championship wins for both Kenyan sides, reaffirming the country’s dominance in the regional rugby sevens scene.

This year’s edition brought together 12 men’s teams and 7 women’s teams from across Africa and Europe, including competitive sides from Zimbabwe, Uganda, France, and the United Kingdom.

Fans packed the stands across the three days of competition, cheering on the home teams and creating an electric atmosphere that blended world-class rugby with authentic Kenyan energy.