Kipyegon, Chebet, Wanyonyi Make 2025 World Athletics Awards Shortlist

NAIROBI, Kenya, oct 13 – Global champions Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet and Emmanuel Wanyonyi are the only Kenyans shortlisted for the 2025 Track Athlete of the Year World Athletics Awards.

Chebet was nominated after grabbing double gold at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships, winning the 5000m and 10,000m.

Kipyegon on the other hand, bagged a historic fourth world 1500m title and silver in 5000m.

The two Kenyan track queens will battle it out with the American duo of Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who won three gold medals in Tokyo, clinching 100m, 200m, 4x100m, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who took the 400m and 4x400m title.

Another nominee to make it into the shortlist is Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, after winning World and Diamond League 400m hurdles titles.

-Men’s Awards-

Emmanuel Wanyonyi winning men’s 800m world title in Tokyo. Photo/COURTESY

Wanyonyi, who won gold in Tokyo Worlds and Diamond League in the 800m will face stiff competition in the men’s award from the American trio of, Noah Lyles who won three medals; gold in 200m and 4x100m, bronze in 100m, 400m hurdles champion Rai Benjamin and Cordell Tinch, who won the World and Diamond League in 110m hurdles.

Also in contention is history maker frenchman Jimmy Gressier who won 10,000m gold and bronze in 5000m.

The vote to determine the Track Athlete of the Year finalists is now open on World Athletics social media platforms – on Facebook, Instagram and X. It will close on 19 October.

The nominees for the Field Athlete of the Year awards will be announced on October 20 and the nominees for the Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year awards will be announced on October 27.

The overall women’s and men’s World Athlete of the Year award winners will be selected from among the track, field and out of stadium category winners.