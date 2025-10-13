Big and Better: Waziri 1XCUP Returns with a Mission to Inspire and Transform Communities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Western Kenya’s sporting calendar is once again set ablaze with the return of the famous Waziri 1XCUP, now in its 6th edition.

The much-anticipated grassroots tournament, powered by 1XBET as the title sponsor, promises not only thrilling action on the pitch but also life-changing impact off it.

This year’s competition will span four counties — Bungoma (Webuye), Trans Nzoia (Kitale), Kakamega, and Uasin Gishu (Eldoret) — bringing together communities through sport, music, and charitable initiatives.

The tournament kicks off in Webuye on October 18–19 at DEB Grounds, before moving to Kitale’s Ndura Sports Complex on October 21–22.

Action continues at Matete Stadium in Kakamega on November 4–5, with the climax set for Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret on November 18–19.

The grand finale will take place on December 27th at Pan-Paper Ilala Stadium, Webuye, capped with a live performance from Kenyan musical star Masauti at the official afterparty.

A Stage for Grassroots Talent

This expanded edition will see 64 teams battling it out across football (men and women), basketball, and rugby, making Waziri 1XCUP one of the most diverse and inclusive grassroots tournaments in the region.

The goal is clear: provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills, inspire future stars, and unite communities through the universal language of sport.

Beyond the Pitch: Changing Lives

What sets the Waziri 1XCUP apart is its unwavering commitment to social impact. In partnership with 1XBET, this year’s edition will introduce a series of community-driven initiatives designed to uplift lives:

– Feeding 1,500 needy families across host counties

– Providing 3,000 girls with sanitary towels, tackling menstrual poverty and supporting education

– Distributing 50 wheelchairs to persons with disabilities

– Launching a youth-led car wash in Webuye town, fostering entrepreneurship and economic empowerment

“These initiatives prove that the Waziri 1XCUP is more than a sports tournament — it is a movement,” said Salim Waziri, Founder of the tournament. “We are here to touch lives, create opportunities, and give hope to those who need it most. I call upon corporates and partners to support this noble cause, because it transcends sport.”

Sport With Purpose

By combining competitive sport with humanitarian impact, the Waziri 1XCUP reflects a people-first approach — aligning youth development, women empowerment, and inclusion for persons with disabilities with the spirit of competition.

For 1XBET, this sponsorship is part of its broader mission to support local communities, empower young people, and build trust through meaningful engagement.

As Western Kenya gears up for weeks of unforgettable sporting action, one message rings clear: the Waziri 1XCUP is not just about winning — it’s about inspiring, uplifting, and creating lasting change.