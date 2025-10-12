What’s In Store For FIA Africa Rally Championship 2026 Season?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – Yasin Nasser etched his name in the FIA African Rallying Championship (ARC) history by becoming the first Ugandan driver to win the continental title in 26 years.

Nasser’s remarkable achievement follows in the footsteps of compatriot Charles Muhangi, the last Ugandan to lay his hands on the coveted title in 1999.

His maiden African title is a testament to his consistency and determination; tackling the challenging terrain with perseverance, and indeed showcasing his ability to adapt to diverse conditions.

The Uganda driver accumulated 135 points, edging out Kenya’s Samman Vohra by a single point. Nasser’s win is set to inspire a new generation of Ugandan rally drivers, cementing his legacy in African motorsport.

“We have been keeping calm coming into this event. I would be lying if I say we didn’t feel the pressure at one point,” Yasin told Uganda’s Kawowo Sport, adding: “But we decided to stick to our plan. The power stage points were so crucial in this. We did what we had to do and God willed it for us.”

Nasser’s title was sealed on the season-ending ARC Tanzania Mkwawa fixture, where Karan Patel took the win.

Despite finishing fourth in Tanzania and not winning a single rally in the 2025 ARC season, Nasser’s consistent performances enabled him to accumulate the much-neennded points, through and through..

–Karan Patel’s Stunning Comeback–

But Karan’s win in Tanzania was a remarkable comeback story. After damaging his Skoda Fabia R5 in Rwanda and waiting for a replacement shell from Skoda, Patel was determined to make the most of his opportunity. He not only won the event but also took 5 additional points for winning the Power Stage, showcasing his speed and cockpit grit.

–A New Era in ARC–

Nasser’s victory marks a new era in the ARC, ending Kenya’s dominance in the championship. Kenyan drivers have long been a force to be reckoned with in the ARC, with notable drivers like Manvir Baryan, Jassi Chatthe, Shekhar Mehta, Don Smith and David Horsey enjoying success in the championship.

–Looking Ahead to 2026–

As the championship looks to the future, the question on everyone’s mind is: can anyone stop the Kenyan charge in 2026?

One thing is certain – the ARC will be an exciting championship to watch with newer machines now in the continental mix.

With Karan and Samman set to renew their rivalry, and new challengers emerging, the ARC is set to be more competitive than previous years.

And with Tanzanian driver Ahmed Huwel set to make his maiden full-season appearance behind the wheel of a Yaris GR Rally2, and the anticipated comeback of all-Indian crew of Naveen Puligilla and Musa Sherif in their Ford Fiesta Rally3, the tussle of “super cars” is expected to be even fiercer.

Given Musa’s impressive background, that’s a great advantage for Naveen. Musa Sherif is indeed a seasoned co-driver with seven Indian National Rally Championship titles under his belt, and he’s known for navigating for top drivers like Gaurav Gill. Together, Naveen and Musa will likely make a formidable team.

THE 2025 FIA ARC CHAMPIONS

ARC DRIVERS CHAMPION: YASIN NASSER-UG

ARC CO-DRIVERS CHAMPION: ALI KATUMBA-UG

ARC2 DRIVERS CHAMPION: PRINCE CHARLES NYERERE-TZ

ARC2 CO-DRIVERS CHAMPION: CHARLES NYERERE-TZ

ARC3 DRIVERS CHAMPION: NIKHIL SACHANIA-KEN

ARC3 CO-DRIVERS CHAMPION: DEEP PATEL-KEN

JUNIOR ARC DRIVERS CHAMPION: SAMMAN VOHRA-KEN