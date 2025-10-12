Makini School Kisumu Unveils Largest Private School Pool in Kisumu with Inter-School Tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – Makini School Kisumu hosted an exciting inter-school swimming tournament that brought together young swimmers from across the region in a celebration of skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

The event also marked the official launch of the school’s newly constructed swimming pool, measuring 25m by 17m, now the largest among private schools in Kisumu.

Organized in collaboration with the Kisumu Aquatic Association, the tournament featured competitions across multiple categories.

Learners showcased impressive talent and determination, with trophies awarded to winners, medals to runners-up, and certificates of participation presented to all competitors.

Makini School-Kisumu displayed exceptional skill, emerging as the overall winner across all categories accumulating a total of 2013 points clinching victory as the overall winner of the tournament.

Horace Mpanza, Regional Managing Director of Makini Schools, commended the Kisumu campus team for hosting a well-organized event that reflected Makini’s values of excellence and community spirit.

“This tournament brought together learners from over 10 different schools in the spirit of healthy competition and friendship,” said Mr. Mpanza. “The energy and enthusiasm we witnessed from the swimmers and supporters reaffirm our commitment to nurturing holistic development through sports and co-curricular activities.”

From right: Madam Angelica Ouya, Former Academic Director at Makini Schools; Joshua Ngira, Principal of Makini School Kisumu and Migosi; Jordan Kutwa, Sports Prefect; and Evans Were, Head of Sports at Makini School Kisumu, display a trophy after the swimming tournament at the school.

With the launch of the new facility, the school enhances its sports infrastructure and provides students with opportunities to develop essential swimming skills.

This milestone positions Makini as a regional leader in sporting excellence and comes just months after the unveiling of another state-of-the-art sports complex at its Nairobi Campus, representing an investment of over Ksh.100 million.

Speaking during the launch, Dr. Mary Okelo, Founder of Makini Schools, highlighted the importance of sports in shaping confident and resilient learners.

“Swimming and other co-curricular activities empower students to excel not only in the classroom but also in activities that build character, teamwork, and confidence,” said Dr. Okelo. “This new swimming facility is a major step forward in ensuring learners can train safely, compete effectively, and grow holistically.”

The new pool is managed by a full-time qualified swimming coach and a certified lifeguard who supervise all sessions. Clearview fencing has been installed around the pool area to enhance safety, and safety protocol boards are prominently displayed to guide learners and staff on pool safety and emergency procedures.

In addition, swimming lessons have been integrated into the school curriculum, making swimming an essential part of every learner’s experience at Makini. The launch event was attended by parents, students, and representatives from the Kisumu Aquatic Association, who lauded the school for investing in facilities that promote youth talent and safety in sports.